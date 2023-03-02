Tinubu: The Poised Man To Become President

It has been said that ‘A strong man makes a strong country; weak men wait for opportunities, and strong men make them’.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political antecedent has been successful from the early days of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) till date.

In the 1990s, he contested for and was elected to the Senate, representing Lagos West in the Federal House of Assembly during the military junta; this was the beginning of his road to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the political stratosphere.

He was a strong voice in the Senate and championed the cause of the masses. His tenure as a senator was marked by his outspokenness, his advocacy for social justice, and his commitment to improving the lives of the Nigerian people.

His political astuteness forged his development into a pioneering statesman and a brilliant strategist who fought for a political icon status as an opposition governor when democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999.

He was not afraid to be at loggerheads with the president in his quest for true federalism; his adroit mastery as a politician made him an accomplished governor.

He was keen to surround himself with forward-thinking professionals from all walks of life. Presidential Aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continuously demonstrated his ability to unite people.

Tinubu is a master strategist who can connect people of diverse backgrounds, ideologies, and interests to achieve a common goal.

This was evident during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State, where he was able to work with different groups, including civil society organisations, the private sector, and traditional rulers, to drive development in the state.

Presidential Aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu has many attainments, titles, and acclaims that have made him a heavyweight in the Nigerian political landscape.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), an environmental law enforcement agency; are just some of the governmental parastatals he put in place to help establish a working system of governance in Lagos.

He also curbed criminality in the state with his initiative, which birthed the Rapid Response Police (RRP).

Sincerely, Tinubu’s contributions to Nigerian politics cannot go unnoticed. He has left historic footprints throughout the development of Lagos and the nation.

Some may describe his political style as shrewd political calculations, over-ambition, or sheer opportunism, but what politician has the credibility of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently the APC, All Progressive Congress, presidential candidate? Who among them all has shown their tenacity to rule?

He is an intelligent politician and a visionary who has demonstrated his capacity to deliver. He is not a man that is afraid of challenges but instead faces them head-on for the sake of the future of Nigeria. His appetite to rule is for something other than self-interest.

Tinubu’s impact on Nigerian politics should be emphasised, he has been a major player in Nigerian politics for over three decades, and his influence continues to grow.

When faced with the dissolution of the presidential elections on June 12, 1993, Tinubu became a founding member of the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

This group galvanised advocates for the restoration of democracy and declaration of the late Moshood Abiola as the true victor of the election in the wake of the commandeering of power as military head of state of General Sani Abacha.

Simply put, he has played a vital role in forming several political parties, including the Action Congress (AC), which later became the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu has also been instrumental in the election of several local, state, and national political leaders. Even when incarceration or death was on the table

for his political democratic ideals, he did not shy away from taking a stand for the country he loves. These decisions have earned him many titles over decades: the Lion of Bourdillon, the Asiwaju of the southwest, etc.

The Lion of Bourdillion is a man that has made tremendous achievements in South-west politics because he refused to be worshipped by politicians who have no vision to govern the region.

Tinubu has earned the honour of being referred to as the Asiwaju of southern politics because he has shown his agility to serve even before becoming the presidential candidate of APC. Candidly, when talking about the tactician who understands the gimmicks and tenets of politics in Nigeria, Asiwaju is the man who has the credibility to not only do the job but accomplish what no predecessor dares dream of.

Tinubu has a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people, and he is always willing to listen and take feedback from them. This has helped him build a strong connection with the people, contributing to overall success as a pioneering success.

Tinubu is one of his generation’s most remarkable politicians and leaders. Through deliberate and well-thought policies and sustained hard work, he has put Lagos State on the path of sustainable development and growth.

He is a former governor who believes in his precipitable lieutenants and aides for the developmental-minded merit of what Lagos is today. If not for the influence of Asiwaju, the state wouldn’t be where it is today.

He initiated the one-day governor policy in the state because he wanted the children to experience what it meant to be a leader. His understanding of what can develop a nation is not just one track with infrastructure, organisations, and policy. He understands the power of the development of a global entertainment industry.

He actively contributed to Lagos becoming the hub of entertainment on the continent, where it has birthed famous music genres and influential artists. Many sectors have cited him as a patron; due to his vision to see opportunity in every sector of the economy.

It is not a mistake if one calls Tinubu a Nostradamus when understanding human capital investments. He understands that when needs are met for everyone in the country, it allows them to realise their potential as productive members of society.

When human capital increases, the economy must grow. Also, during his tenure as the governor of Lagos, he widened the state’s tax base and embarked on an infrastructure drive that positioned the State on the global map as one of the most prosperous states in the world.

He left an indelible footprint in Lagos, building sustainable institutions, mentoring, and raising people. These few things give him the dauntless spirit to rule the country as the next president.

In addition, Tinubu has a vision for Nigeria’s future. He is committed to building a country where the rule of law prevails, corruption is eradicated, and all Nigerians have access to quality education, healthcare, job opportunities and other basic amenities.

Tinubu is also a proponent of fiscal responsibility and economic development, and he has demonstrated his commitment to these ideals throughout his years of indelible service. Imagine a country where your merit speaks for you; this is where Tinubu wants to lead the country.

This ideology and actions will lead the Nigerian populace to believe in his candidacy to run for the next president. His supporters have pointed to his triumphs in Lagos and trust he will replicate them nationally because he recognises the intrinsic terrain of Nigeria’s economy and the hands that suppress her growth for their benefit.

He has detailed insight into development in critical areas within the federation, which will positively change the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa.

As a man who only makes decisions after thinking about the best outcome for the nation, Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions that others may not understand.

When he picked a Muslim deputy as his presidential running mate, there was much uproar in the media. But be that as it may, for Bola Tinubu, merit outweighs the fear of what the media will say. Concerning the issue of the Muslim-

Muslim ticket, the agenda is not to Islamize Nigeria but to ensure the country is governed by intelligent individuals like him and his deputy, the former Borno state governor, Mr Kashim Shettima, who is a northern Muslim.

He was nominated based on merit rather than cheap sentiments. This move is to drive ‘’Renewed Hope‘’ for his beloved nation, Nigeria. Meanwhile, during the controversy attached to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Tinubu replied to his critics that his choice was to go for competence over primordial interest. Even his political acolytes know that Tinubu is a ‘’ talent hunter’’ tribe is of no consequence to him.

Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu is one of Nigeria’s most prominent politicians. Over the years, he has become a political icon, a symbol of hope and progress, and a man dedicated to public service. For if a strong man truly makes a strong country, he has shown by his actions how strong he can make this country over the years.

Every man of action has a strong dose of egoism, pride, hardness and cunning, but it must be said that all these attributes will be regarded as high quality when a man can use them to achieve great ends.

Tinubu’s preferment to win the February election is evident by his readiness to tackle every sector of the nation and rebuild lost industries, just as he has done with Lagos and assisted other APC governors across the state to build a legacy.

Although this task has seemed impossible over the years, Tinubu does not wait for opportunities but makes them. He will renew the hope lost in the hearts of the generations worth of Nigerians.

