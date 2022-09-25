News Top Stories

Tinubu to Adebanjo: Don’t turn Afenifere to personal franchise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA Comment(0)

For declaring support for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the leader of Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, not to turn the Yoruba group to personal franchise.

Tinubu stated this over the weekend in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Pa Adebanjo had said that the Afenifere has adopted the candidature of Peter Obi based on fairness.

According to him, other geopolitical zones should support the South East to produce the President in 2023, a situation that has not gone down well with All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign Council (PCC)

Still expressing their displeasure, the PCC said, “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Mr. Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo but he cannot turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.

“We are very much aware that Baba Reuben Fasoranti, the real leader of Afenifere, had stated clearly that Pa Adebanjo has always been speaking for himself on many national issues using the name of the group.

“It is our well-considered position that Pa Adebanjo cannot appropriate Afenifere. Baba is just an individual, who is free to support any politician of his choice. As an individual, he cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organisation.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

