Tinubu To Adebanjo: Don’t turn Afenifere to personal franchise

For declaring support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the leader of Afenifere, Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Pa Ago Adebanjo not to turn the Yoruba group into a personal franchise.

Tinubu stated this over the weekend in a statement signed by his campaign organisation’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Pa Adebanjo had said that the Afenifere has adopted the candidature of Peter Obi based on fairness.

According to him, other geopolitical zones should support the South East to produce the President in 2023, a situation that has not gone down well with All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)

Still expressing it’s displeasure, the PCC said: “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Mr. Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo but he can not turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.”

