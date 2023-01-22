Tinubu To Atiku: You lack character to be president

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has told his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that he (Atiku) lacks character to be president of the country.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in a statement issued on his behalf by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in response to the charge given by the PDP PCC to the NDLEA to search and test the APC presidential candidate for drugs.

In the statement issued by PDP PCC, they accused the APC presidential candidate of peddling drugs and using the same. According to him, he was not fit to occupy the position of President of Nigeria.

But responding to this, Tinubu in a statement from the PCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga said: “It is obvious that the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are yet to recover from the bombshell released last week by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, which questioned the morality of the candidate to remain in the race, following his own damaging self-confession.

“At the press conference we called on the security agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President for running Special Purpose Vehicles used to loot the treasury of the country, in what is now known as ‘Atikugate’.

“Since the scandal broke out, along with legal action to compel anti-graft agencies to perform their role, Atiku and his party, PDP have laboured in vain to deflect and cover-up with their series of ad hominem arguments.

“Instead of Atiku apologising to Nigerians for abusing his office and position of trust in the past, Atiku’s spokesmen continue to dig deeper in the hole they already found themselves in by raising many false allegations against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”