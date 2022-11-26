Tinubu to Atiku: You’re an unrepentant loser

…says Obi’s name disgraceful

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to “stop dissipating energy on scheming to win the race next year as there is no vacancy for them.”

This came as Tinubu engaged the former militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo on oil theft and the Niger Delta question for the benefit of the region and Nigeria at large if he becomes the President in 2023. Tinubu said that the topmost job is neither for Atiku nor Obi, whose name he said sounds disgraceful to him.

The security outfit of Tompolo is currently in charge of the N48 billion surveillance contract awarded by the Federal Government some months ago. The APC standard bearer was accompanied by the Deputy Senate President and the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State in 2023, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege; Governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje(Kano); the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Minister of State Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and several others.

Tinubu, who visited the oil rich state the second time within 10 days, had a stopover at the palace of the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, HRM Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, who led traditional rulers from the Niger Delta, Anambra and Lagos States, to receive and conferred the title of Iyelawei of the kingdom on him. At Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta state, Tinubu, in a closed door meeting with Tompolo, was said to have, among other objectives, solicited for his support to coast to victory in the presidential pursuit.

Tinubu said, “He (Atiku) is always running. He runs every election. Please tell an unrepentant loser to stop running. Nigerians don’t want him; hence he has always been losing. “One candidate said he is Atiku, how many times has he been running? He is always on the run and he is not tired of running and losing. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough”. He said that the name of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is a disgrace to him, not to talk of defeating him in a credible election. “The other one, that one (referring to Obi), he thinks na statistics we go chop. He comes with statistics that no one can solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me self. I will not mention the name. Wrong statistics and arithmetics, that’s not what Nigerians want,” he said.

