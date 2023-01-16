Politics

Tinubu to Bakare: Your zero score at Presidential Primaries affects your political reasoning

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has slammed a chieftain of the party and one-time presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare over his statement on the presidential candidate Nigerians should vote for next month.

Tinubu, who spoke through the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Media Directorates, said Pastor Bakare is being affected by his score at the APC National Convention that produced him (Tinubu) as candidate.

It would be recalled that Pastor Bakare was one of the 23 APC presidential aspirants that contested the ticket of the party but he scored zero votes at the Convention.

As a chieftain of APC, Pastor Bakare has always been consistent in criticised the activities of APC and governance.

Last Sunday he spoke on the credentials of the presidential candidate that should not be voted for, mentioning “emi lo kan’, the political slogan of the APC presidential candidate

 

