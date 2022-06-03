Tinubu to Buhari: 2023 Presidency is my turn, let me have it

The presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of of the party that, it was his turn to be the next President of Nigeria. Tinubu said, he had been serving the party and its leaders for the past 25 years and it was only right for the party to make him the presidential candidate, declaring “bring me the presidency, it is my turn.” The national leader of APC disclosed this when he met with the leaders and delegates of the party in Ogun State ahead of the party’s primaries.

Tinubu was in company of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kano State counterpart, Umar Ganduje and former Borno State Governor, Kasim Shettima. Tinubu said Nigeria’s presidency remains his life-long ambition and he does not want to be lost in history, because he has made huge sacrifices for the party and spent his life building the party, championing the cause of Yorubas and fighting for the unity and development of Nigeria He opened up on how he led political struggle that produced Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2015, insisting that he singlehandedly nominated Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

Tinubu said he made the revelations for the first time in Ogun State, home state of Osinbajo, one his rivals for the APC presidential ticket. He said Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against it, fanning ember of Muslim – Muslim ticket. The former governor also said when he was asked to submit three names for running mate, he okayed Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo, before settling for Osinbajo as running mate. Tinubu said: “Since the time we started with the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wanted to contest for President that time.

“This is me telling you between my life and God Almighty, Buhari called me to be his Vice President. He said because the first time he contested, he picked Okadigbo, a flamboyant and catholic, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him. “The second time, he picked another Igbo, Omesioke, Nigerians didn’t vote for him, that if he goes to bring the Pope to run as his Vice, Nigerians won’t vote for him, but you Bola Tinubu, you have six governors, you have never lost an election before, come and be my Vice. “He knew all the calculations then favoured us, that was why he wanted me as his Vice, but I told him to let us build the party first. “And when we finished building the party, after we brought in people from the PDP, Bukola Saraki now saw that those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim becomes the President and me, also a Muslim becomes his vice.”

