News Top Stories

Tinubu to Buhari: 2023 Presidency is my turn, let me have it

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of of the party that, it was his turn to be the next President of Nigeria. Tinubu said, he had been serving the party and its leaders for the past 25 years and it was only right for the party to make him the presidential candidate, declaring “bring me the presidency, it is my turn.” The national leader of APC disclosed this when he met with the leaders and delegates of the party in Ogun State ahead of the party’s primaries.

Tinubu was in company of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kano State counterpart, Umar Ganduje and former Borno State Governor, Kasim Shettima. Tinubu said Nigeria’s presidency remains his life-long ambition and he does not want to be lost in history, because he has made huge sacrifices for the party and spent his life building the party, championing the cause of Yorubas and fighting for the unity and development of Nigeria He opened up on how he led political struggle that produced Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2015, insisting that he singlehandedly nominated Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

Tinubu said he made the revelations for the first time in Ogun State, home state of Osinbajo, one his rivals for the APC presidential ticket. He said Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against it, fanning ember of Muslim – Muslim ticket. The former governor also said when he was asked to submit three names for running mate, he okayed Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo, before settling for Osinbajo as running mate. Tinubu said: “Since the time we started with the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wanted to contest for President that time.

“This is me telling you between my life and God Almighty, Buhari called me to be his Vice President. He said because the first time he contested, he picked Okadigbo, a flamboyant and catholic, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him. “The second time, he picked another Igbo, Omesioke, Nigerians didn’t vote for him, that if he goes to bring the Pope to run as his Vice, Nigerians won’t vote for him, but you Bola Tinubu, you have six governors, you have never lost an election before, come and be my Vice. “He knew all the calculations then favoured us, that was why he wanted me as his Vice, but I told him to let us build the party first. “And when we finished building the party, after we brought in people from the PDP, Bukola Saraki now saw that those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim becomes the President and me, also a Muslim becomes his vice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: PDP rakes in N486m from presidential forms

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has garnered a total sum of N486 million from the 13 aspirants who have so far purchased its presidential nomination form for the May 28 primary. The 13 aspirants, 12 males and one female, paid N40 million each for expression of interest and nomination forms, except Mrs. Diana Oliver who […]
News Top Stories

Buni: Why APC can’t hold National Convention in Dec

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, hinted that it may not be able to hold the proposed Extraordinary National Convention of the party earlier scheduled for December due to the series of internal crisis plaguing the various state chapters across the country.   Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning […]
News

Glo delights subscribers with “Berekete” tariff plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  In its bid to continually empower its subscribers with affordable and innovative telecommunications products and services, Globacom has launched a new pre-paid tariff plan, ‘Berekete, which gives opportunity to its subscribers to get more airtime for both data and calls.   Under the new plan, subscribers stand to enjoy different benefits including N600 welcome […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica