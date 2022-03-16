Tinubu to deliver LASU Convocation Lecture as varsity graduates 112 First class

Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will deliver the 25th Convocation Lecture of tbe Lagos State University (LASU), billed for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The titled of the lecture is “Global Trends: Nigeria’s Rightful Place in the World.”

This is as the university, which produced 112 First Class students, will graduate no fewer than 7,232 students during the one-week long activities.

The was disclosed on Wednesday by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello during the pre-convocation press conference, which was held at the University’s Senate Chamber, Babatunde Fashola Senate Building, Ojo Campus of the institution.

The university will also confer its Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) on Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Chairman/COE, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri; Chairman Ikeja Hotels Plc, Mr. Goodie Ibru and former Chairman First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika; while Distinguished Prof. Peter Okebukola, former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), who retired from the university last year, would be conferred with the rank of Emeritus Professor on Thursday, March 24, 2022 during the award of Ph.Ds to 79 students.

