Tinubu to deliver LASU convocation lecture as varsity produces 112 first class students

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant of the party in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deliver the 25th convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), billed for Tuesday, March 22.

The lecture, titled; “Global Trends: Nigeria’s Rightful Place in the World,” will be chaired by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Massari. This is as the university, which produces 112 first class students will graduate no fewer than 7,232 students during the week-long activities.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, during a pre-convocation press conference, which was held at the University’s Senate Chamber, Ojo Campus of the institution. The university will also confer its Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honorius Causa) on Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Chairman/CEO, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman Ikeja Hotel Plc, Mr. Goodie Ibru and former Chairman, First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika.

