Tinubu to Matawalle: You did well not to heed to coercion, pressure

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday formally welcomed Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the party, commending him for not succumbing to the coercion and pressure mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for him to remain with it.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, Tinubu said the move by Matawalle showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state and move to a party founded on democratic ideals. The Zamfara State governor had formally joined the APC on Tuesday at a ceremony in Gusau, the state capital, where he was received into APC by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party and Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, and many governors of the party. Before Buni, Governors David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Ben Ayade (Cross River) had earlier defected from PDP to APC.

Tinubu said in the statement, however, said: “Along with all other AllProgressives Congress (APC) members, I heartily welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State into the APC. “The move by Governor Matawalle shows that he is dedicated to bringing good governance to his state and that the best way to do this is to be a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals and the objective of forging a better society for all Nigeria’s people. “That party is the APC for it represents the best of our present and our future. The PDP is nothing but the tainted and worst aspects of our nation’s political past.

It is right for that party to be discarded by those committed to progressive governance and the welfare of both their state and nation. “As did Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Ben Ayade of Cross River before him, Governor Matawalle withstood the coercion and pressure of the regressive PDP to remain with their damaged enterprise.” Speaking further, the APC national leader added that: “Matawalle understood that the PDP was not the way, and wisely decided to part company with those who would pull the nation backward so that he could join hands with those who seek national improvement. “I encourage Governor Matawalle to now work even more closely and cooperatively with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realise his progressive mandate and tackle the challenges that now face us.

