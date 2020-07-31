News Top Stories

Tinubu to Nigerians: We must comfort those in distress

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Nigerians to link themselves in common purpose and with utter dedication toward helping the country overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus. He called on Nigerians to comfort those in distress and give bread to those who are hungry.

Tinubu, who gave the charge yesterday in his message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eidel- Kabir celebration, also charged the faithful not only to observe the Eid with caution and utmost respect, but to share with the needy. His words: “Although prospective pilgrims from Nigeria and other parts of the world cannot physically participate in this year’s Hajj, we must still walk in the spirit of the Hajj and conduct ourselves according to the compassionate ways of Almighty Allah.

This means we must share with those who do not have; we must comfort those in distress, we must pass bread to those who are hungry and give a cup to those thirsty. Almighty Allah calls on us to live for others as well as ourselves. “This also means we must gird ourselves for a great struggle, one Allah wants us to fight and win.

We must link ourselves in common purpose and with utter dedication towards helping Nigeria overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus. This will be hard and will require that we be the best of ourselves. But we can overcome this disease and its effects as well as any other challenge that faces us as long as we treat each other as brothers and sisters and we adhere to the loving teachings of He who made us all. “It is in this spirit that I ask all Nigerian Muslims to observe this Eid with caution and utmost respect.

As Muslims, we are taught to respect the law. Thus, as we celebrate, we must observe all public health measures recommended by the authorities such as wearing facemasks and avoiding large gatherings. We do this not for ourselves but for the benefit of others.” Tinubu also advised Muslims to, in the days ahead, “reflect upon this unusual time in which we have found ourselves, pray to Allah to pull us out of this situation, but also ask Him how you may help a relative, a family member or even a stranger who may be in greater need than you are.”

He further urged them to pray that Almighty Allah lend wisdom and guidance to President Muhammadu Buhari and all those in government for them to continue to work to move Nigeria forward. On his part, he said he will pray for a better future, one free of all forms of pestilence and ills, adding: “We get there if we listen to Almighty Allah and if we love one another as members of the same national family.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

15 parties to contest in Edo governorship polls –REC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, yesterday, said 15 political parties have registered with the Commission to contest the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, this year in the state. Samikiem, who said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the Commission is […]
News

US black armed protesters march demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. Scores of the demonstrators, carrying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and clad in black paramilitary gear, walked in formation to a fenced off […]
News

NCDC confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new COVID-19 infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency, announced this in its update on Wednesday, also confirmed eight new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities from 805 to 813. However, the recovery rate rose from 15,677 to 15,815. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: