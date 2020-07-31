Tinubu to Nigerians: We must comfort those in distress

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Nigerians to link themselves in common purpose and with utter dedication toward helping the country overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus. He called on Nigerians to comfort those in distress and give bread to those who are hungry.

Tinubu, who gave the charge yesterday in his message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eidel- Kabir celebration, also charged the faithful not only to observe the Eid with caution and utmost respect, but to share with the needy. His words: “Although prospective pilgrims from Nigeria and other parts of the world cannot physically participate in this year’s Hajj, we must still walk in the spirit of the Hajj and conduct ourselves according to the compassionate ways of Almighty Allah.

This means we must share with those who do not have; we must comfort those in distress, we must pass bread to those who are hungry and give a cup to those thirsty. Almighty Allah calls on us to live for others as well as ourselves. “This also means we must gird ourselves for a great struggle, one Allah wants us to fight and win.

We must link ourselves in common purpose and with utter dedication towards helping Nigeria overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus. This will be hard and will require that we be the best of ourselves. But we can overcome this disease and its effects as well as any other challenge that faces us as long as we treat each other as brothers and sisters and we adhere to the loving teachings of He who made us all. “It is in this spirit that I ask all Nigerian Muslims to observe this Eid with caution and utmost respect.

As Muslims, we are taught to respect the law. Thus, as we celebrate, we must observe all public health measures recommended by the authorities such as wearing facemasks and avoiding large gatherings. We do this not for ourselves but for the benefit of others.” Tinubu also advised Muslims to, in the days ahead, “reflect upon this unusual time in which we have found ourselves, pray to Allah to pull us out of this situation, but also ask Him how you may help a relative, a family member or even a stranger who may be in greater need than you are.”

He further urged them to pray that Almighty Allah lend wisdom and guidance to President Muhammadu Buhari and all those in government for them to continue to work to move Nigeria forward. On his part, he said he will pray for a better future, one free of all forms of pestilence and ills, adding: “We get there if we listen to Almighty Allah and if we love one another as members of the same national family.”

