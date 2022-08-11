Tinubu to Obi: Tell your supporters to stop maligning me

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidentialelectionAsiwajuBola Tinubu has told his Labour Party (LP)’s counterpart Peter Obi to stop maligning him. Tinubu made the call in reaction to the story attributed to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on social media that he hadtoldthe former Lagos State governor to withdraw from the race and support Obi. However, Akufo-Addohas come out to deny the report. The Director of Media and Communications of the TinubuCampaignOrganisation (TCO) Bayo Onanuga said Obi’s supporters should allow this election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria. In a statement, Onanuga said: “Nigeria will be better forit andthe electoralprocess will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well.” TCO said it saw the need toappealto Obitocautionhis supporters after investigating the origin of the report claiming that Akufo-Addo wrote a letter to Tinubu, asking him to support Obi and take care of his health.

But Ghanaian President via his official Twitter account debunked the report. Akufo-Addo said: “I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.” Onanuga said: “We have found that the fake news about Akufo-Addo’s letter was first published on June 22byarogueplatform, whose URL reads as worlsnews. space (sic) and site identity as World of News. “A content analysis of the site clearly showed that it is a Biafra news platform. The fake news was reposted on Facebook by the Peter Obi Support Group, the same day – a clear proof that Biafra campaigners and Peter Obi supporters are the same.”

