Tinubu to Obi: Tell your supporters to stop maligning me

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on his opponent, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi to call his supporters to order to stop spreading take news and also stop maligning him.

Tinubu made the call in reaction to the story credited to the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It was reported on social media that the Ghanaian President had called the APC Presidential candidate to withdraw from the race and support Obi.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo had come out to deny the report.

Tinubu, through his campaign organisation also raised other alleged false reports against him.

The Director Media and Communications of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO), Bayo Onanuga said, Obi supporters should allow this election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

In a statement, Onanuga said: “Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well.”

Onanuga noted that the Tinubu Campaign Organisation saw the need to appeal to Obi to rein in his supporters after investigating the origin of the fake report claiming that the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo wrote a letter to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to support Peter Obi and take care of his health.

The President of Ghana via his official Twitter account has vehemently debunked the fake news as a product of deliberate mischief with the intent to deceive the public.

 

Ekiti is plugging leakages to deliver on promises, says Fayemi

As state governments battle dwindling resources occasioned by deductions from federal allocations, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in this interview speaks on measures adopted by the state to keeping its head above water. BIYI ADEGOROE reports   In view of the paucity of funds in the country and the meagre revenue allocation to your […]
Ekiti Guber: Showdown as APC, PDP, others test might

After months of political intrigues, the people of Ekiti State head to the poll tomorrow to elect a successor to Governor Kayode Fayemi in what promises to be a stiff contest given the strength of the parties and candidates in the race. FELIX NWANERI reports O ver 900,000 registered voters in 177 electoral wards across […]
Ekiti guber: I'll restore back the good old days – Oni

Former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has regretted the deterioration of the state, since his tenure was truncated in 2010, and promised to restore back the good old days if elected. Oni, who was declared winner of the 2007 Ekiti State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but his election was annulled […]

