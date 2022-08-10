Tinubu to Obi: Tell your supporters to stop maligning me

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on his opponent, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi to call his supporters to order to stop spreading take news and also stop maligning him.

Tinubu made the call in reaction to the story credited to the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It was reported on social media that the Ghanaian President had called the APC Presidential candidate to withdraw from the race and support Obi.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo had come out to deny the report.

Tinubu, through his campaign organisation also raised other alleged false reports against him.

The Director Media and Communications of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO), Bayo Onanuga said, Obi supporters should allow this election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

In a statement, Onanuga said: “Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well.”

Onanuga noted that the Tinubu Campaign Organisation saw the need to appeal to Obi to rein in his supporters after investigating the origin of the fake report claiming that the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo wrote a letter to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to support Peter Obi and take care of his health.

The President of Ghana via his official Twitter account has vehemently debunked the fake news as a product of deliberate mischief with the intent to deceive the public.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...