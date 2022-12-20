Tinubu To Organised Labour: I’m one of you in fight for good governance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Organised Labour to pitch its tent with him in the 2023 presidential election, saying he has the track record for good governance.

Tinubu stated this during a Town hall meeting with Organised Labour at Chida Hotel Conference Centre in Abuja yesterday where he also said he is the most qualified to lead Nigeria among the presidential candidates.

The session, which was used to dissect the Tinubu- Shettima Action Plan for a Better Nigeria was well attended by Labour leaders from the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress among others. Comrades Ayuba Wabba and Festus Osifo led the two labour associations to the event. Vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara) as well as Hon James Faleke, Secretary of the Campaign Council, and other APC leaders attended the interactive session.

Former Deputy President of NLC and Director of Labour Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Isa Aremu, set the tone for the engagement when he told the labour leaders and workers that the choice before them and Nigerians in next election is who among the presidential candidates is truly committed, tested and trusted to protect workers and the poor and who is ready to industrialise the country to bring back decent jobs and good pay.

In his speech, the APC flag bearer, who intermittently spoke off his written address, said his antecedents as former Lagos State governor, during which he transformed the state and powered it to the fifth largest economy in Africa it is today, stands him out and makes him a better candidate ahead of his competitors.

Tinubu listed the problems of unemployment, lack of credit system to allow workers to own houses, poverty, challenges in the educational sector, weak industrial base of the economy as what he is coming to address as the President of Nigeria. “Today, the questions you all must ask yourselves are these: who can be trusted to accomplish all of this?

The man who has done it before, or the man whose most lasting achievement as Vice President is the corrupt sale of national assets to his friends and cronies? “Who has the better plan?

The man whose blueprint guided the emergence of Lagos State as fifth largest economy in Africa or the man whose greatest pride is the amount of money he managed to bury in sand while his state’s infrastructure decayed and its workers suffered endless hardship?” he asked.

Responding to a question on corruption, Tinubu said his administration would have a zero-tolerance to corruption by strengthening anti-corruption agencies

