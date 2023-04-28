News

Tinubu To PGF: Work with party leaders, elected lawmakers for leadership

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Abuja told the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the party leadership and the elected lawmakers in the 10th Assembly to elect the principal officers. “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he said. In a statement from Tunde Rahman, head of the media office, the President- elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government.

“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.” He reiterated his earlier admonitions that, as leaders, they were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice. The Chairman of the Progressive Governors who is also the governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, led his colleagues to Tinubu’s residence. Governor Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu over the election, extend goodwill to him over the end of the Ramadan Fast and welcome him back from his recent travels and celebrate with him.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pay reinstated teachers’ entitlements, NLC tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, yesterday called on the state government to pay the entitlements of its reinstated workers, saying that they have gone through a lot in the last ten months. Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, in a statement also said that the congress appreciated the decision of the […]
News

Kalu rejoices with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 65

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. Describing the Vice President as a true progressive who is committed to nation building, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, […]
News

Buhari sends delegation to Zamfara over mass murder by bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Zamfara State following the recent killing villagers by bandits. According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, the President assured the communities and other Nigerians that they will not be abandoned to their fate. In an address to Governor Bello Matawalle, commissioners, Emirs, the Chief Judge […]

Leave a Comment