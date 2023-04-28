Tinubu To PGF: Work with party leaders, elected lawmakers for leadership

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Abuja told the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the party leadership and the elected lawmakers in the 10th Assembly to elect the principal officers. “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he said. In a statement from Tunde Rahman, head of the media office, the President- elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government.

“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.” He reiterated his earlier admonitions that, as leaders, they were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice. The Chairman of the Progressive Governors who is also the governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, led his colleagues to Tinubu’s residence. Governor Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu over the election, extend goodwill to him over the end of the Ramadan Fast and welcome him back from his recent travels and celebrate with him.