Top Stories

Tinubu to secessionists: Remember aftermath of wars in Sudan, Iraq

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says, he won’t leave Nigeria

Muritala Ayinla

As the drumbeats for secession continues to get louder, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on those behind the clamour to jettison the idea as the country is better together than seperated.
The former Lagos State governor, who said he has nowhere he is going, if the nation breaks up, urged Nigerians to remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq, saying such war does not ends on time, especially when the nation is yet to recover from the civil war.
Speaking at a Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture held at the Lagos House, Marina, Tinubu, said that the current  war drums some people are beating will result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.
Speaking on the development in the country, Tinubu said that Nigeria can not afford to experience another war, saying that it is better for the protagonists of seccession to have a rethink on the move.
Tinubu said: “For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should seperate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such wars do not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.
“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not seperate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”
Tinubu also lauded the Lagos State  Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat for their achievements in the state, saying the state has witnessed massive developments since the administration of Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.
The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his message promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Excitement as WHO declares Nigeria, Africa polio-free

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Nigeria and the African continent have been officially declared free of wild poliovirus. The Independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for Polio Eradication made the declaration yesterday. Polio usually affects children under five, sometimes leading to irreversible paralysis. Death can occur when breathing muscles are affected. Twenty-five years ago thousands of children in Africa were […]
News Top Stories

Arewa youths give Igboho 72-hrs to evacuate Yorubas from north

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Northern youths have told rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Ighoho), to move all Yorubas from the northern states in the next 72 hours. The youths, under the auspices of Arewa Youth Assembly, threatened they would be forced to evacuate all Yorubas resident in the north, after expiration of the ultimatum. They also solicited support […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari receives Akeredolu 

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa. Governor Akeredolu and his Deputy were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the Ondo State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica