Tinubu to secessionists: Remember aftermath of wars in Sudan, Iraq

As the drumbeats for secession continues to get louder, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on those behind the clamour to jettison the idea as the country is better together than seperated.

The former Lagos State governor, who said he has nowhere he is going, if the nation breaks up, urged Nigerians to remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq, saying such war does not ends on time, especially when the nation is yet to recover from the civil war.

Speaking at a Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture held at the Lagos House, Marina, Tinubu, said that the current war drums some people are beating will result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

Speaking on the development in the country, Tinubu said that Nigeria can not afford to experience another war, saying that it is better for the protagonists of seccession to have a rethink on the move.

Tinubu said: “For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should seperate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such wars do not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not seperate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

Tinubu also lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat for their achievements in the state, saying the state has witnessed massive developments since the administration of Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.

The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his message promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.

