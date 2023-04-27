News

Tinubu To visit Rivers, Inaugurate Projects, Says Wike

Nigeria’s President – e l e c t , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is scheduled to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and magistrate’s court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

Wike said the President elect will pay a two-day visit to Rivers State next week. He spoke during an inspection tour of Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and the magistrate’s court building in Port Harcourt.

The 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover, which connects Rumuola road to Ikwerre road is the 12th flyover built by the Wike administration since 2019. “To God be the glory.

We are expecting the Presidentelect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to inaugurate the 12th flyover and the mag – istrate’s court building. You can see the building and how amazing it is. “We commend the contractor too; who has done a good job, and quite on time.

I don’t think you can find this anywhere in this part of the country.” Wike explained that the President-elect was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State that he would be invited to inaugurate some of the landmark projects of his administration.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), they all came and inaugurated projects, and we did say to him (President-elect) that we believe that after the election we are going to invite him to inaugurate projects too.

And luckily, these two very important projects are ready.” He said it is gratifying that his administration was able to commence and finish the construction of 12 flyovers within the last four years.

