Tinubu to youths: Push for a better Nigeria

…40,000 South-West youths rally for ex-Lagos gov presidential bid

Former Governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged youths in the country to look towards the future rather than dwell on the errors of the past.

Speaking yesterday at a rally organized by the Progressive Youth of South- West to drum up support for his presidential aspiration, Tinubu said he has lofty and feasible plans he intends to implement if newsgiven the opportunity to serve as the next President of the country.

The rally, which had in attendance over 40,000 young Nigerians, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, with the message, “We want Tinubu; Bola, On Your Mandate We Shall Stand”. Also in attendance were: the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Deputy Governor of the state; Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola; APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel as well as youth leaders from all the South Western states and large youth delegations from other states across the country.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu expressed gratitude for the unprecedented support, thanking the organisers and renewing his “personal pledge to serve and lead this country so that all Nigerians may realise their brightest futures”. Urging them to embrace courage and determination, he said they can change the country for better.

He said: “Let us build a peaceful, successful and violence-free Nigeria. Poverty and unemployment have no tribal marks.”

Speaking about the electricity supply in the country, he said no nation can develop without electricity, adding “we have enough gas to power our electricity in Nigeria.”

Remarking that he viewed the day as being about the people and the nation rather than himself, Asiwaju promised that “nothing and no one shall deter us from doing what is necessary to establish progressive, honest and compassionate democratic governance over this land”.

Speaking of the bright dawn he envisions for Nigeria, Asiwaju urged Nigerians to look towards the future rather than dwell on the errors of the past. He said: “We cannot continue with the lamentation of the past.

As youths, the country belongs to you. You are the future of this country. You must continue to push for a better Nigeria. You must commit yourself to building a better future.”

Commending the youths once again, Asiwaju Tinubu said by their huge attendance, they had demonstrated action, signalled hope and shown faith in his vision.

Speaking earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the youths of inclusion and accommodation if they give Asiwaju Tinubu their votes. “Asiwaju Tinubu will stand by the youths of this country.

The youths will not be forgotten. They will always have a place in government if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected president,” he said.

The governor added that the APC delegates among the assembled youths must ensure they cast their votes during the presidential primaries of the party and elect Asiwaju as the candidate.

