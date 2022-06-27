News

Tinubu travels to France ‘to hold important meetings’

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, travelled to France on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement issued by Tunde Rahman, his media aide, the APC standard-bearer will hold “important meetings” in the European country.

The statement did not say what the meetings are for or who the former Lagos governor will be meeting with.

“The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” the statement reads.

“Earlier before his departure, he attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“On June 8, Asiwaju Tinubu emerged the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.”

 

