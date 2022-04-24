News Top Stories

Tinubu, Umahi, Mohammed among presidential aspirants at First Lady’s Iftar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari played host to some dignitaries, including Presidential aspirants at the Old Banquet Hall of the President Villa, yesterday. The dignitaries began to arrive at the venue by 6:20 for the event slated for 7:30 pm on the invitation card.

 

The First Lady had invited all presidential aspirants, across all political parties, to the Ramadan Iftar. It was however gathered that the event will also be hosting elected officials of parties.

 

As at the time the event took off, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State were among the presidential aspirants attending the event.

 

Others at the event Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack- Rich are also in attendance

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari congratulates Awolowo on election as TPO W/A President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Awolowo’s unanimous election was a testament to the confidence reposed in […]
News

Boko Haram has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning, Buhari tells ICC prosecutor

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Boko Haram insurgency has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning. The President made this clarification Wednesday while receiving the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karin Ahmad Khan at the Presidential Villa. According to the President, with adequate education, the majority of Nigerians now know the truth. […]
News

Bandits ready to lay down arms for education – Gumi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

*Establishes school in Kaduna grazing reserve Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has established a school for herdsmen in one of the grazing reserves in the state. The cleric, who has been in the vanguard of granting amnesty to bandits, stated that the provision of infrastructures like schools to herdsmen in their remote locations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica