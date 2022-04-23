News

Tinubu, Umahi, Mohammed among presidential aspirants at First Lady’s Iftar

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari played host to some dignitaries, including Presidential aspirants at the Old Banquet Hall of the President Villa Saturday.

The dignitaries began to arrive at the venue by 6:20 for the event slated for 7:30 pm on the invitation card.

The First Lady had invited all presidential aspirants, across all political parties, to the Ramadan Iftar, it was, however, learnt that the event will also be hosting elected officials of parties.

As at the time the event took off, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi were among the presidential aspirants attending the event.

Others at the event include then Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich are also in attendance.

 

 

