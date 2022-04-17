Tinubu undisturbed by Osinbajo’s declaration –Emokpaire

Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire is the former Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the Diaspora (UK) and General Secretary for Diaspora APC. He is the Chairman and Convener of Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA), support group for the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential ambition. In this interview with some journalists, he speaks of the credentials of Tinubu, how undisturbed he is with declarations of presidential aspirants, stating the preference of President Muhammadu Buhari on any aspirant would not affect the APC democratic process. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and reports

Why the formation of Progressive Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA)?

PSA, Progressive Solidarity for Asiwaju means that all the progressives are in solidarity for Asiwaju for the project 2023, for him to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is in essence what the group stands for.

What is the strength of the group?

The strength of PSA, we are global spread, Diaspora and all the 36 states in Nigeria including FCT. We have all our members across the states, we have our coordinators, we have our structures, we have patrons within the structures, Board of Trustees, members as well as national directors and state executives. So these are the structures we have across board.

On your principal, a lot have been said about him both positive and negative. Positive in the sense that he is the only person contesting this election with well entrenched structures and negative in the sense that age is not on his side and he seems to have health challenge.

As the coordinator of this support group, what sincerely do you make of all these pluses and minuses concerning Asiwaju?

Thank you for that question. There have been a lot of assumptions, presumptions and innuendos out there about Asiwaju’s state of health, but Asiwaju as a person is an enigma, a phenomenon, somebody that actually has a vision for what is necessary to move this country to the level it needs to be moved to. You find out that Asiwaju already has a plan in place of what this country should be, long before now.

I recall when I was a chapter chairman of the ACN, when Asiwaju himself had wrote a book on restructuring, having to talk about true federalism far back as 2009 and this was actually presented by myself and few other people from Nigeria. With that true federalism book that he wrote we presented it to the All Parliamentarian Party Group for Nigeria in the UK (APPGN). We took that book to parliament and submitted it to them.

That is to show the kind of status he occupied in the polity that we are talking about. He is a man that already had a vision; it’s like Nostradamus when you say the ‘man that sees tomorrow.’ You can equate it to be presently the Messiah that we are waiting for to take this country to the new level.

Sincerely and candidly, he is the messiah that we are actually waiting for. He can consolidate and can surpass what has been done by this present regime of President Muhammadu Buhari. He is a man that has actually mapped out what governance should be, you can imagine someone who has actually mapped the economic blueprint for Lagos and the first thing that was done by this administration was to take that economic blueprint and replicate it at the national level in terms of financial policy.

People come up with innuendoes about his health, his background, they say he is ill and all that. A man went for a knee surgery and does that mean somebody that is ill and unfit to govern? The answer is no. Regarding his mental capability, he has the mental capability to take this country where it needs to be.

We are all aware that today we are at a crossroad in this country and the crossroad is where we have serial challenges to deal with security and security is something that bedeviled this country today and without security you cannot have development. We also have economic issue that is biting very hard. We know that in infrastructure, this administration has done fantastically well. In terms of the infrastructure, you can name it from now to wherever if you begin to count the number of achievements done by this administration.

So, all I am saying is that Asiwaju is somebody that will actually build on that and far surpass what we are expecting. We are looking at a situation whereby we need to see a new Nigeria and a greater Nigeria basically.

A lot of people might say one thing or the other about his age, I think this is a man that has a very sound mental state that you can rely and depend on. We have people that are far older than him that are presidents in other countries and you can name so many of them.

So, I do not see how age will be an impediment for vibrant governance that would move this country to the level of our dream that we have always been waiting for and he is the only man that has a plan among all the presidential candidates we are seeing.

His plans are already well laid out and I’m sure as the primary comes out, all these things will be unfolded from one to another in terms of manifestos. Now you said Nigeria is really challenged, that is true, but your principal, though he is not occupying any executive office, he is a part and parcel of this administration, but he has not spoken up against these killings.

I recall when the daughter of Yoruba leader, Pa Fasoranti was killed he kept quiet and that was a deafening silence. I also know that the restructuring you talked about was on the manifesto of the APC which they used to campaign, we have not seen him speak up to say no, this is not what we agreed.

Tell me, was he doing that because of his ambition to become president. It’s like he was trading the interest of the entire country for his personal ambition.

What do you have to say to that? Well I will start from the last one about restructuring that is part of our manifesto and that restructuring was carried out. A committee was formed, that committee came out with a blueprint of what restructuring should look like and of course it was passed on to the executive to make use of.

At that party level, we have done what we needed to do; we are still waiting because it is not the end of the administration yet.

Then the issue of Asiwaju becoming a part and parcel of this administration, yes he worked very hard to bring in the progressive government, to ensure that the vision that the progressives have was put in practice in terms of progressive governance, but he has never been part of the government. You see, there are things you could do if you are the president, it is an unprecedented power and authority that you have to carry out anything.

I can assure you that from the very first day Asiwaju will come into office, he would have the first things that he needs to do to put things in place, he will do it right from day one by writing out a presidential order.

Now the issue of killings across the country, I cannot agree with you that Asiwaju has never made a statement condemning it. Not only did he make statements, he has actually shown his compassion and empathy concerning the killings that are going on in the country, that is why you see him go from one state to another where we have victims.

Now there is very little you can do when you are not in government, but whatever that needs to be done, he will rather channel his opinion and suggestions through a channel that he knows best by going to the President and not by writing open letter like you have with Olusegun Obasanjo trying to speak out in public that government should have done this or that.

That is not the best way for a statesman to channel his views about his concerns for the country. Of course, he has made his concerns known.

So if nothing has changed after he approached the government, how has he been a statesman by keeping quiet?

The only thing you can say to me is that if Asiwaju was occupying a position in government and he goes ahead to actually channel his concerns through the right channel and they were not followed, I will tell you that he will honorably resign. But he is not in a position to resign because he is not in any government.

He can only give advice and hope that the advice was followed, and besides his own duty as a statesman and also the National Leader of the party is to ensure that actually the administration is supported to ensure that things are done and carried out within the administration.

Also, some people say he should now support the Vice President whom he nurtured into politics and who is currently occupying a sensitive position, that by so doing he will be closer to the presidency than the way he is going about it because it is assumed that once Osinbajo becomes president, Tinubu is also the president. What do you have to say about that?

Well, I am of a contrary view of what you just said. Asiwaju has a plan to serve and he has a blueprint in place. Obviously, his blueprint will not be the same like that of Osinbajo. So at the end of the day, he has to still work his plan when he comes in as the president and not for him to come and be prompting up somebody else again at this stage. And again, you know very well that he had even declared his intention before Osinbajo came into the picture.

Is Asiwaju threatened by Osinbajo’s declaration because everybody knows that Osinbajo is a member of his political family and as Africans we call him a political son, but on Monday he said that he has no son who could challenge him in an election? Is he threatened by Osinbajo’s declaration?

You see, what I will say to you is this: Asiwaju is confident, he is strategic and he already has a plan in place and he is undisturbed by any declaration that will come up either by Osinbajo or any other person within the party.

He is not perturbed at all, what he is interested is to go out there and actually carry out his democratic and constitutional rights. Democratic right will allow every other person to contest if they want to contest and at the same time, constitutional rights to contest as a Nigerian president. I

will like to know, are you confident of getting the support of President Buhari, he has said he has somebody in mind which he will later announce, are you confident that your principal is the person the President has in mind?

I will like to tell you that actually, the President is a democrat, period and he actually like somebody like Asiwaju contesting in this fray, means that there has to be democratic exercises. The issue of the President supporting A,B,Y,Z is neither here or there, the President has his own right to exercise by indicating his preference like every other Nigerian but as a democrat, the President will allow free and fair exercise.

Now, this issue of zoning: some person have said that the presidency should be zoned to the South-East given the fact that South-West has been president for eight years and also as vice President running into another eight years. They argue that morally and justifiably, the seat should be zoned to the South East, why are you supporting somebody from the South-West to become president in 2023?

My position is clear. I want to see a candidate that will represent us in the South, either from the South-East, South-South or South-West, but I have actually taken my decision to support Asiwaju because I know his antecedents and pedigree and I know what he can offer and I know where he is taking this country to.

And presently, let us take out sentiments, we are right at the crossroads right now, we have challenges and we need somebody that has hands on situation that can actually deal with the problems on ground, that is my take and that is the reason I am supporting Asiwaju.

So is he about the only person you feel that has what it takes to pull Nigeria out of the mess the same government he helped in forming has thrown the country into?

I wouldn’t say he is part of forming this government. I will say he was part of a whole embodiment of bringing together the team that worked so hard and campaigned and won the election. But forming a government is different from winning an election.

He was not part of forming the government, and like I said to you earlier, I have looked, I am repeating it again, at this point in time, we are at a crossroads, we have in Asiwaju at this point a messiah, that messiah is someone that can bring succor and actually rescue the country from where we are, he has the blueprint. I am privy to some of these things that have been written out where and how he wants this country to be.

