Tinubu urges prayers for COVID-19 victims

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday charged Muslim faithful to pray for the quick recovery of COVID – 19 victims, and repose for the souls of those who lost their lives to the pandemic. He gave this charge yesterday during the Eid prayers in Lagos.

He appealed to them not to fret about not being able to gather to pray but rather, reflect on the lessons of Eid-El Kabir and practice it in their daily activities. “Not gathering for the Eid for this Sallah celebration is due to the circumstance and the environment and it is for the safety of all of us and that is crucial,’’ he said, adding that the essence of the celebration is about sacrifice.

“The essence of today in our religion is about sacrifice. So, demonstrate it, to be able to pray for our health, those who have lost their lives, pray for forgiveness for them.” Tinubu, who is also the national leader of the APC, spoke on the security issues in Borno State and commended the governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, for his courage and the efforts he had put in fighting the insurgents.

