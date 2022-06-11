Tinubu visits Bello, calls for support to extract Nigerians from poverty

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, has visited the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to seek his support towards improving the lives of Nigerians. Tinubu visited Bello, who also contested the presidency, on Friday. Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said there is a need for unity to provide a better, prosperous future for Nigerians.

“To all of you, I say thank you; you’ve done a good job. If the mood will reflect the day, I will spend the night here. I say thank you very much for donating a befitting office for us to continue to struggle,” he said. “We will use our intellectual inquisitiveness, build a nation of sound minds, sound people, elevate our people, extract them from poverty.

“There is no reason to be in abject poverty in this country. We are brilliant people. Let us wear the uniform of can-do; the mind of those people who have built other nations, particularly people from this age. “You are the owners of today, tomorrow and thereafter. It will be your grandchildren that will drive the nation after you have gone. The prayer is that we will leave a united, prosperous nation for you.”

