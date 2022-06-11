News Top Stories

Tinubu visits Bello, calls for support to extract Nigerians from poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, has visited the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to seek his support towards improving the lives of Nigerians. Tinubu visited Bello, who also contested the presidency, on Friday. Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said there is a need for unity to provide a better, prosperous future for Nigerians.

“To all of you, I say thank you; you’ve done a good job. If the mood will reflect the day, I will spend the night here. I say thank you very much for donating a befitting office for us to continue to struggle,” he said. “We will use our intellectual inquisitiveness, build a nation of sound minds, sound people, elevate our people, extract them from poverty.

“There is no reason to be in abject poverty in this country. We are brilliant people. Let us wear the uniform of can-do; the mind of those people who have built other nations, particularly people from this age. “You are the owners of today, tomorrow and thereafter. It will be your grandchildren that will drive the nation after you have gone. The prayer is that we will leave a united, prosperous nation for you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…sends get-well message to Pope Francis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.   In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for […]
News

Lawan cautions senators over media comments

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday warned Senators to stop talking much to the press to avoid misleading the public. Lawan spoke against the backdrop of a complaint by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who faulted the interview granted by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to Channels Television on Tuesday night. Omo-Agege […]
News

Oyedele to deliver 2021 DEEEAL lecture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) has given the nod to the Executive Director (Networks), Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, to deliver the 15th Electrical and Electronic Engineer Annual Lecture (DEEEAL) lecture in Abuja. NIEEE Executive Secretary, Engr. Simeon Isibor, in a statement, said the specialised lecture, tagged DEEEAL […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica