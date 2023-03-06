Tinubu visits Lagos, thanks Oba Akiolu, others

President-elect Bola Tinubu came to Lagos for the first time on Sunday since winning the February 25 presidential poll. Tinubu arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja. He was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu; Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde: Musiliu Obanikoro and other personalities. The former Lagos State governor moved to the Iga-Iduganran Palace where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, and other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting. Addressing the crowd gathered inside the palace, Tinubu likened the primary and election he went through to a World Cup tournament while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

He said his message was one of gratitude, adding, however, that he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the getgo and would not disappoint the people. Speaking in Yoruba, he specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers and others in the state for their prayers and support. Oba Akiolu described the President-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.” Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland Oba Omogbolahan Lawal. Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

