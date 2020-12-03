Tinubu: War against insurgents requires strong efforts

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria requires putting up stronger efforts in the counterinsurgency war, if it must defeat the Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East region of the country. This assertion came as Tinubu commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State over the recent gruesome killing of scores of farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari Community, Jere Local Government of the state.

Some 67 farmers were, at the weekend, rounded up and their throats slit by the Boko Haram insurgents in what has been described as one of the most dastard killings in the North-East since the conflict began about 10 years ago. The former governor of Lagos State, who described the insurgents as “desperate and bloodthirsty,” acknowledged the efforts and huge resources government had invested in the war, but said it will require more efforts to win the decade old conflict.

He said the cold-blooded murder of the innocent farmers, who were toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families in order to provide food security for the nation was not only callous, but satanic.

In a passionate letter to the bereaved governor, Tinubu expressed sadness at the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives. The letter read in part: “It is with utmost sorrow and distress that I commiserate with you on the dastardly and inhuman killing of dozens of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday 28th November 2020.

“The cold-blooded murder of these innocent citizens, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation is not only callous, but satanic. “I recall your strident sacrifices to ensure that millions of displaced Borno residents are resettled in their ancestral homes and return to their various occupations. These efforts have not only helped in increasing agricultural output, but have also given joy to the displaced. “Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident despite your spirited efforts in complementing the efforts of the federal security forces is a sad reminder that the war against these desperate and blood-thirsty insurgents will require more efforts to win.”

