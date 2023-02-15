News

Tinubu: We don’t need booty of office to live good life

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu said in Owerri yesterday he is not out to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari because of “the booty of office” but to positively impact the country. Addressing his supporters during his camping rally, Tinubu said: “The incorruptible attitude and the incorruptible principles of President Buhari will continue under my leadership. “We are not just seeking political office for the booty of office. “We do not need the boo- ty of office to have a good life.

We will among other things prioritize the peace and unity of this country.” The ex-Lagos State governor, who promised to make Imo a choice tourism destination and initiate a comprehensive infrastructural renewal, also took a swipe at one of the leading opposition parties.

He said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar have been lying to Nigerians. He added that what was supposed to be a slip of the tongue by the National Chairmanof thePDP, IyorchiaAyu, lastweekwasactuallyanhonest affirmation of what every Nigerian already knew, that the PDP wasted the hope and aspiration of Nigerians when they had the opportunity to make Nigeria better. Governor Hope Uzodinma said the APC had nothing to worry about as Buhari had already won the confidence of Imo people in the area of infrastructure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: Banks’ total assets rise 21.58% to N69.67trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigerian banks grew their total assets by N12.37 trillion (21.58 per cent) to N69.67 trillion in October 2022, from N57.30trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the November meeting personal statements of members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which […]
News

Wike berates council chairmen for avoiding road construction

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the inability of some local government chairmen not to construct roads in rural areas, considering that his government does not tamper with their funds from the federation account. Wike, who was Obio- Akpor Local Government chairman during the tenure Dr Peter Odili, said it was wrong for council […]
News Top Stories

S’Court orders substituted service on PDP, others in Secondus’ appeal against removal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered that all processes relating to the appeal filed by the sacked National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, challenging his removal from office be served on all defendants through substituted means by pasting same on the walls of the head office of the party at Wadata […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica