Tinubu: We don’t need booty of office to live good life

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu said in Owerri yesterday he is not out to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari because of “the booty of office” but to positively impact the country. Addressing his supporters during his camping rally, Tinubu said: “The incorruptible attitude and the incorruptible principles of President Buhari will continue under my leadership. “We are not just seeking political office for the booty of office. “We do not need the boo- ty of office to have a good life.

We will among other things prioritize the peace and unity of this country.” The ex-Lagos State governor, who promised to make Imo a choice tourism destination and initiate a comprehensive infrastructural renewal, also took a swipe at one of the leading opposition parties.

He said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar have been lying to Nigerians. He added that what was supposed to be a slip of the tongue by the National Chairmanof thePDP, IyorchiaAyu, lastweekwasactuallyanhonest affirmation of what every Nigerian already knew, that the PDP wasted the hope and aspiration of Nigerians when they had the opportunity to make Nigeria better. Governor Hope Uzodinma said the APC had nothing to worry about as Buhari had already won the confidence of Imo people in the area of infrastructure.

