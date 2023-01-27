News Top Stories

Tinubu: We’ll end Benue killings, bring hope to IDPs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday vowed to bring the intractable killings of innocent people of Benue State to an end and bring hope to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) if elected as president. Tinubu stated this while addressing APC supporters at a campaign rally in Makurdi, the state capital.

The former Lagos State governor said: “We will bring hope back to the IDPs, that is the end of mystery if elected president of the country.” The APC’s presidential flagbearer who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, acknowledged the value of education in the development of the society and promised to float a loan scheme for all Nigerian students to benefit from as a deliberate strategy to help tackle their challenges at school. He frowned at the backlog of salaries owed civil servants and pensioners in the state, and noted that the APC government would strive hard to address the lapses to make life more meaningful to the people.

 

Our Reporters

