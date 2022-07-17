News Top Stories

Tinubu: Why I picked Shettima as running mate

As controversies over the Muslim-Muslim ticket rage, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has explained why he chose Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, to be his running mate.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to see beyond religion and look at Nigeria as a project, saying that all hands must be on the deck in the quest to strengthen democracy and make Nigeria successful. Speaking when he met with Speakers of states of the federation governed by the party, Asiwaju said  that Shettima was finally chosen as his running mate after wide consultations and some considerations.

 

The APC, who said that religion shouldn’t be used to divide the country, said that he married a Christian and a Pastor as a wife. He said: “I am a Muslim married to a Christian, a pastor.”

Tinubu, who also commended the Speakers for the earlier roles they played ahead of his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party, promised the   speakers greater role if elected as the next president.

Speakers at the meeting, which held in Abuja include Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos; Olakunke Oluomo of Ogun; Idris Garba of Jigawa, Kennedy Ibeh of Imo; Eteng Williams of Cross River; Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, and Oleyelogun Bamidele of Ondo. Others are Abdulkarim Lawan of Borno; Abdullahi Bawa Wuse of Niger; Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of Yobe; Musa Maigari of Katsina, and Siddi Buba,

 

 

 

