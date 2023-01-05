Tinubu: Wike right, Atiku lacks integrity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, continued his nationwide campaign rally in Kano yesterday, urging the people of the state to vote for him in next month’s presidential election. Tinubu, who had been in Kano since Monday, where he met with Muslim leaders from the North-West in a town hall meeting on Tuesday said he has what it takes to continue the developmental strides started by President Muhammadu Buhari after the 16 inglorious years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power.

A mammoth crowd of supporters had thronged the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano venue of the rally. An elated Tinubu said all he wanted to do was just dance. And while dancing to Hausa music, he thanked the people, saying in Hausa “Mungode, mungode, mungode.” However, in his prepared text, he told Kano State people not to be deceived by allowing the PDP return to power under any guise as, according to him, it would be a return to maladministration in all areas. He accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of not having anything to offer after being part of the PDP administration that plundered Nigeria’s wealth as vice president.

According to the APC flag bearer, River State Governor Nyesom Wike was right after all when he declared that Atiku had no integrity. He accused Atiku of establishing a university too expensive for Nigerians to attend while in office as Vice President.

Tinubu said he has continued to refute the lies concerning his health by his continuous participation in the campaigns, the most rigorous of all the political parties. In attendance at the rally were the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum/Governor of Kebbi, Senator Atiku Bagudu. There was also the Director- General of the Tinubu- Shettima Campaign/Plateau State Governor, Hon. Simon Lalong as well as Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) among others. Tinubu said: “We can make Nigeria better, safer, and more prosperous. “We can educate our youth, feed our people and put an end to fear. We can do these things. We can move you forward. “But the others cannot. They want to hold you back so that only they can move forward.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...