Tinubu Will Liberate Nigeria From Economic Malfeasance – Osinkolu

Applaud Buhari, INEC for presiding over a credible election.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has described the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the antidote to economic setback currently affecting the Nation’s growth.

Osinkolu added that the outcome of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election will take Nigeria on the path of greatness, peace, and prosperity.

The former Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo campaign Council in Ekiti State, said Tinubu possesses the required charisma, shrewd administrative acumen, and widespread political networks to navigate bumpy Nigeria’s presidency and deliver as promised.

Osinkolu, in his congratulatory message to Tinubu, on Thursday, commended Nigerian voters for placing a high premium on competence, by electing Tinubu in the keenly competitive electoral battle.

He said Tinubu’s enigmatic victory was a well-amplified testimony to his known competence, industry and network of political bridges he had built across Nigeria’s ethnic and religious hemispheres, thereby earning him trust that he could be a dependable leader.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission for adequately performing their responsibilities as critical stakeholders

Osinkolu stated that Buhari had etched his name in gold by providing a propitious pedestal for Nigerians to express their franchises in the freest and fairest election in the country’s political history,

Osinkolu who equally commended the IINEC lauded the security agencies, for eschewing any act of intimidation and harassment of voters, while also caging political goons, with venomous tendencies that can taint the credibility of the election.

“This is one victory that we believe will rescue Nigeria from its economic doldrums and socio-political woes.

“Asiwaju canvassed for votes with the mantra of Renewed Hope, which will touch areas like economy, infrastructure, education, security, health, agriculture and other pivotal economic nerve centres.

“Most exhilarating was his promised education loan for students and massive job creation. These will mitigate the number of school dropouts and empower millions of our productive population, who have become dejected and disillusioned with the system.

“It is also my humble advice that he composes his cabinet in earnest with Nigerians, who shared his vision and a glowing passion to work for Nigerians selflessly irrespective of their political, religious and tribal leanings. this forms part of the ways to bring the needed hope and unite the nation.

“Today, the country is on the verge of collapse and Asiwaju is seen as a Messiah by many. He should come with that mindset not to disappoint Nigerians, who resisted the barrage of campaigns of calumny and blackmail and voted for him”.

The APC chieftain appealed to the ex-Lagos State governor to rev the pedal of development and work hard to mend the nation’s fractured unity and provide jobs for the hapless youths to reduce the incidences of kidnapping, banditry and killings that are holding the country by the jugular.

He appealed to the Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi to be patriotic and cooperate with Asiwaju, saying “there is also dignity and honour in defeat”.

