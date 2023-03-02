Tinubu Woos Atiku, Obi As Parties Reject Result

Following the rejection of the presidential election results by some opposition parties, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has extended a hand of friendship to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi after the contentious poll.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday morning reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the election after he polled 8,794,726 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the APC candidate as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja after the contentious presidential poll.

But the PDP, LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party agents walked out of the hall and refused to sign the election results sheet of the presidential election.

They rejected the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect after accusing the INEC of compromise, insisting that the election should be cancelled, and a fresh poll conducted.

The commission later presented the certificates of return to Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima around 4 pm.

The former Lagos State Governor, together with Shettima, is expected to be sworn in as the President and Vice-President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

But extending an olive tree to his opponent, Tinubu said political competition must now give way to conciliation and inclusive governance.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu expressed gratitude to Nigerians and assured them that he would be the chief servant and serve Nigeria with all he has got.

“I will serve you; be your servant and not your leader. I will work with you and make Nigeria a great country,” Tinubu said at the APC Presidential Campaign Council headquarters in Abuja shortly after he was declared the winner of the presidential poll.

At the event were the vice president-elect, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and APC governors, among others.

He lauded his fellow candidates for the contest and requested them to work with him for the good of the country, noting that they might have been his opponents in the election, but they were never his enemies.

Tinubu stated, “Finally, I thank the Nigerian people for their abiding belief in our democracy. I shall be a fair leader to all Nigerians. I will be in tune with your aspirations, charge up your energies and harness your talents to deliver a nation that we can be proud of.

“To my fellow candidates, former Vice-President Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign.

“You have my utmost respect. Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you. Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.”

Speaking further, Tinubu observed that some of the candidates might find it hard to accept the election results.

