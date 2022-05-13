Tinubu woos Kaduna delegates, as El-Rufai promises support

Former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Kaduna yesterday to solicit the support of the state’s delegates. This was as Governor Nasir El-Rufai also declared his support for the aspiration of the national leader of the APC, Ahmed Tinubu. El-Rufai declared his support at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, where the national leader of the APC, accompanied by some party leaders met the delegates. Among those who accompanied the aspirant were former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribado and other stakeholders. Shettima had earlier told the delegates that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was solidly by the side of Tiing nubu in his aspiration.

But while speaking, El-Rufai said he would need the support of delegates from Kaduna State to make a decision. The governor said: “I want to correct Kashim Shettima, because he said the governor is fully with them,” El- Rufai said, adding that he cannot be fully in Tinubu’s corner unless the delegates from the state agree with him.

