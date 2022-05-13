News

Tinubu woos Kaduna delegates, as El-Rufai promises support

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Kaduna yesterday to solicit the support of the state’s delegates. This was as Governor Nasir El-Rufai also declared his support for the aspiration of the national leader of the APC, Ahmed Tinubu. El-Rufai declared his support at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, where the national leader of the APC, accompanied by some party leaders met the delegates. Among those who accompanied the aspirant were former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribado and other stakeholders. Shettima had earlier told the delegates that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was solidly by the side of Tiing nubu in his aspiration.

But while speaking, El-Rufai said he would need the support of delegates from Kaduna State to make a decision. The governor said: “I want to correct Kashim Shettima, because he said the governor is fully with them,” El- Rufai said, adding that he cannot be fully in Tinubu’s corner unless the delegates from the state agree with him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Man to die by hanging over murder in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The judgement of an Ekiti High Court was yesterday ratified by a Court of Appeal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, as one Idowu Adeoti was sentenced to death by hanging. Earlier, Justice Ade Adeleye of the State High Court had in his judgement on June 19, 2016, sentenced Adeoti to death […]
News Top Stories

Interim forfeiture order: Uzodinma misleading court, Imo people, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

•… accuses gov of doctoring Whitepaper Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has described the interim forfeiture order on his properties issued on Wednesday by an Owerri High Court as misleading, deceptive and a proof of state conspiracy against his family. The former governor, who is presently the serving Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, […]
News

N’Delta Congress kicks against marginalisation of region

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalising the people of Niger Delta region through what it described as the “Northernisation of state institutions.” The group, in a statement signed by its acting spokesman, Adokiye Oyagiri, noted that the people of Niger Delta region have continued to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica