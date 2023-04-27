Tinubu’ll Address High Unemployment Rate –Ajayi

News

Former All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC) President Amina Ajayi has said President-elect Bola Tinubu will address the growing unemployment rates.

She stated that Tinubu is passionate about the welfare of the youth and women and would address their concerns, including youth unemployment.

She spoke during a media conference by the Yoruba Coun – cil Worldwide yesterday in Lagos. The media conference was jointly addressed by the Council President, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan and Yeye Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi (Mama Diaspora) on the State of the Nation and Smooth transition ahead of May 29, 2023, in commemoration of the promotion of the Omoluabi festival, ethos and culture of excellence.

Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan said Chief Ajayi will be crowned with the prestigious title of ‘Yeye Atunluse Oodua Agbaye,’ on May 1 by, during the Omuluabi festival at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Ajayi lamented that the fourth quarter unemployment report for 2020 released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently showed that 23.18 million persons in Nigeria were unemployed during the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 and that the majority of them are youths.

