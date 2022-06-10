News

‘Tinubu’ll consolidate, build on Nigeria’s democratic gains

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated the presidential flag bearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s primary election, adding that Tinubu can consolidate on the current democratic gains and provide the needed leadership for the country. In a statement issued yesterday, Bassey said Tinubu will use his vast political experience and network to ensure victory during the general election for himself and other APC candidates across the country.

The statement reads in part; “Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your victory at the just-concluded APC presidential primary election of our great party and subsequent emergence as our party’s presidential candidate and flag bearer for the 2023 elections is victory for the Nigerian project, because you have the ability to provide the necessary leadership to consolidate and build on the country’s democratic gains. “As our party leader, a seasoned politician and astute administrator par excellence, I have no doubt that you will use your vast experience to ensure the victory of the APC and overall triumph in the general election of 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Obasanjo tests negative

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative for coronavirus.   Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday.   Akinyemi said the former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Pent House residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), […]
News

Ogun banks shut over alleged impending robbers’ attack

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Commercials banks in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State have shut down over fear of being attacked by armed robbers. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the banks shut down since Monday following letters allegedly sent to some of them by the suspected robbers. It was gathered that the banks have decided not to open their […]
News

NEITI queries low revenue contribution from solid minerals sector

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said considering the abundant minerals resources in the country, the low revenue from the solid minerals sector as contribution to the economy was unacceptable. Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, had queried the contributions from the sector while playing host to members of Executive of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica