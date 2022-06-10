‘Tinubu’ll consolidate, build on Nigeria’s democratic gains

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated the presidential flag bearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s primary election, adding that Tinubu can consolidate on the current democratic gains and provide the needed leadership for the country. In a statement issued yesterday, Bassey said Tinubu will use his vast political experience and network to ensure victory during the general election for himself and other APC candidates across the country.

The statement reads in part; “Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your victory at the just-concluded APC presidential primary election of our great party and subsequent emergence as our party’s presidential candidate and flag bearer for the 2023 elections is victory for the Nigerian project, because you have the ability to provide the necessary leadership to consolidate and build on the country’s democratic gains. “As our party leader, a seasoned politician and astute administrator par excellence, I have no doubt that you will use your vast experience to ensure the victory of the APC and overall triumph in the general election of 2023.

