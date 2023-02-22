Tinubu’ll get required percentage of votes in S’East –Okadigbo

Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo is the Anambra State coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview, she speaks on activities of the council in the state and the party’s chances in the election. OKEY MADUFORO reports

What has been the result of the mobilisation that you have been carrying out in the state for the presidential candidate of you party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

Like you know, or maybe you don’t know, we politicians know that everything in politics is about numbers. When you talk about numbers, it has to do with the people who make up those numbers. The showing at the rally from where we started, we call it a humble beginning and the outing we had during the rally has shown me that we are on the rise and that Anambra APC is on the recovery path. So, with that enthusiasm and that feeling of accomplishment among party members and party faithful in Anambra State, I believe that come February 25, that would also be replicated in about 5,700 plus polling units in the state.

You have the 10-man canvassers that you are going to use on election day, what informed that?

Like you know, no matter how popular anybody is, you are going to be stationed at your polling unit because that is where it happens. There is no way even as the state coordinator, I will be in all the polling units on that day just like the presidential candidate cannot be in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

So, you need people, you need agents like the word is used and that person who would be there for you in your absence on that day.

There is this feeling that it would be a difficult task for the APC in Anambra given that two presidential candidates are from the state…

We are not going to fold our hands because of that. We will go to the battle field and everybody will work for his or her candidate.

The constitution of this country made it explicit that you are free to belong to any political party of your choice and free to support any candidate you like. It did not say that all of us should belong to one party or support one candidate. That is the way it is and that is our right as citizens of this country.

Looking at the security challenges in the South-East, do you expect elections in the zone to be free, fair and credible?

How confident are you that if you shut your door and windows that you will not fall victim to thieves. We do not pray for violence on election days. So, we are hoping for the best on election days, we want free and fair elections without the kind of incidents that you are talking about. We are committing everything to prayers and I believe if you commit anything into God’s hand, He will in His infinite mercy grant you that request that you prayed for.

Even those who are entertaining fears of voter apathy should not be discouraged. Don’t forget that elections would be taking place at the various wards, and at the ward level, we all know each other because it is more like family reunion.

Some members of your party are of view that the naira redesign was targeted at the presidential candidate of the APC. What is your take on that?

I don’t question or challenge the policies of government. It is well intended and fine but I feel that the timing was not so right. You cannot because you want to target one person and make others to suffer. Everyone is not a politician; some are artisans, traders and people who engage on day-to-day businesses or are paid on daily basis.

The man who works at the construction site wants to be paid his daily wage. But, I believe the policy is not targeted at anyone so to speak. Everybody is involved and everybody is feeling the pains. So, why would you think that government deliberately did that because it wants to chase one person and suffer everyone? When change comes, people always tend to resist it but the question is: Will it be good be good in the long run?

The problem however is the timing of the implementation and that is where people are beginning to think that it was poorly implemented. I don’t see change as something that comes easy, so it is not about our candidate.

What is the place of the South- East in this election given the political relationship the people of the zone and the party in power at the centre?

Sadly, I must say in all honesty that the problem of the South-East has been leadership. If you have the right leadership, this problem will not arise.

We have to shun leaders who are selfish; leaders who are seeking after their selfish interest for us to have better followership. It is only when you direct people on the right path and tell them the truth that they will always believe you and have confidence in your leadership.

When I started as the state coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, I made it clear that I am not going to sit in Abuja, I returned to Ogbunike Ward 1 because you must get everyone involved because at the end of the day it boils down to the same thing as the grassroots movement and it is organic.

Coming to what you said earlier, the people of the South West will at every general election divide themselves along the three major political parties and so the other geopolitical zones. So, whatever happens, they have stakeholders who are playing deep in the government of the day.

But that is not our own case in the South-East; we play the lone ranger status to our own peril. Key political positions are given to those who delivered, while we manage the ones that we can get, and at the end, we come back to the usual cry of marginalisation. But in this election, we are sure of the 25 per cent spread and even more and that is what we need to be key players in the new government.

What does the South East stand to benefit with Tinubu as president of Nigeria?

I will only say one thing. When you look at our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, you will see his track record. Our people in Igbo land say that he that has human beings is greater than he that has wealth and Tinubu has this as a policy.

So, with Tinubu as president of Nigeria, the South East should be assured that they will part of his government. You know that as governor of Lagos State, Tinubu empowered our people by appointing them into government positions.

He doesn’t care if you are Igbo, Hausa, Fulani because he believes in people and getting people together for the good of all and the South East playing a major role in the socio-economic development of this country would not be left out, that I can assure you.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...