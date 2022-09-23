Tinubu’ll have 90% votes in South West –Campaign team

Former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard Victor Adekanye Olabimtan yesterday said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu will get not less than 90 per cent o the f votes in the South West.

However, he urged all groups supporting Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima to work in synergy and do the work conscientiously. Speaking with State BATS Vanguard State Executive and Local Government Chairmen in Akure, Olabimtan said the meeting was called to strategise on how to ensure Tinubu gets 90, if not 100 per cent of the votes cast in Ondo State. He added that BATS Vanguard was not competing with any Support Group, but out to work in synergy with them, to actualise the vision of ensuring Tinubu becomes the next president of Nigeria.

He said: “There is no controversy that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best of all the candidates. He is a master politician that knows the game. He will turn the fortunes of Nigeria around for good. We need a president like him, who will put his feet down and ensure things work. Nigeria under Tinubu will work. “I am particular about the Southwest. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our son, we must do all that is possible to ensure he wins. We must all move out to mobilise support for him. Where we need to convince, let us do so. Where we need to pacify, let us do so.”

