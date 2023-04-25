News

‘Tinubu’ll Perform Optimally In Office’

Founder and spiritual leader of ‘One Love Family’, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has expressed optimism that the President-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will perform excellently when he assumes duty on May 29.

Speaking with journalists at the Maharaj Ji Village along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday, Maharaj Ji called on Nigerians to support the president- elect for him to deliver on his electoral promises, as well as on his quest to move the country forward.

At the press conference to mark the “Unity and Light Anniversary” of his existence as the Living Perfect Master, Maharaj Ji stressed that Tinubu is a stepping stone to divine government, noting that Tinubu will behave like an African if he assumes duty, and that with his wealth of experience in governance, Tinubu will no doubt move Nigeria forward.

He said: “Tinubu will be humane; he will be democratic; he will behave like an African. With his wealth of experience, he would be able to lay down a good foundation and he would be able to take good care of our meagre resources to produce more and meet up globally.”

