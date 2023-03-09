Tinubu’ll run youth-friendly administration –Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State speaks in this interview on the outcome of the presidential election and what Nigerians should expect from the incoming Bola Tinubu administration. ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports

Ekiti was the first state to have its result for the presidential election in which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the winner to be announced. What’s your reaction to that?

We give God all the glory and my reaction to that is to congratulate Nigerians for a very peaceful, free and fair election. Nigerians elect a man, who is competent and I am so excited that he will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari will drop the baton.

How do you think the concept of one Nigeria will succeed under Tinubu’s presidency?

I always believe that our strength as a nation is the ability to rise above tribe and ethnicity. This is not new in this country, so I am very sure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a unifier is going to provide the needed leadership to bring all sections of the country together. Our strength as a nation is our unity. I support one Nigeria, I also recognise the fact that each of the sections has the right to secure the presidency but this has to be done with prisms of democratic laws. If you listen to the President-elect speech, he said he is going to make things work right. So, I strongly believe that we are going to come out stronger.

What hope do youths and women have this time?

It is going to be a youth-friendly government. The President-elect told them that he heard them be cause they have made a very loud statement. I am sure that any aspiring leader must actually engage the youth. Thank God, we have done that in Ekiti State. One thing we have done in Ekiti State is to ensure that we have a ministry dedicated to youth development and I said during my campaign that I am going to take sports out of it and have a ministry dedicated to the youths. They have made a clear statement about this country and the President-elect said he has heard them and he is going to do it. So, they should be expectant, they should be open and I advise them to build on this, they should not allow anybody to deceive them.

Before the eventual declaration of Tinubu as President-elect by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there was drama and at a point; what’s your take on that?

I am not a court of law, so I can’t pass judgement on the conduct of INEC but based on Ekiti State and where I voted in my Village, the process was free, fair and credible and I commend them and I will keep on commending them for a job well done. There is no perfect system or electoral process but INEC must have learnt its lessons. What hapened is not enough to discredit the process.

What do you say to Ekiti people about the President-elect?

I congratulate them, help has come. I woke up after the declaration of the results and told my wife that I now feel like a governor. I am grateful to God for that and for Ekiti people; they should expect more dividends of democracy. God is going to help us to deliver on our promises to our people but they must maintain peace and they must be patient with the government. If there’s any issue, we are open for feedbacks from them. They should continue to pray for Asiwaju Tinubu because I have no doubt that he will do well and everybody will be happy.

Like this: Like Loading...