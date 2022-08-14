News Top Stories

Tinubu’ll separate religion from politics as president –Yakassai

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA Comment(0)

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Northern Young Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT), yesterday disclosed that Nigeria needs the wisdom of the Party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

While reacting to a question on the clamour by youths for a younger President, the National Coordinator, NYPT, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, told Journalists at the opening of the campaign office in Minna Niger State capital, that Tinubu has the wisdom to reshape the country.

According to him: “We need the wisdom of our elders. We need these leaders because they have the wisdom. We have to look at what Tinubu has done for the country and Lagos State.

 

“He is instrumental to the coming of APC in 2015; age is not a barrier in politics. President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, we know how old he is.
“With what Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done in Lagos State, we are convinced that when he becomes the President of Nigeria, he will do more than we can see the development how Lagos has turned into. This is why we are canvassing for support for Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.”

While speaking on the targeted youths, he said many professionals did not want to dabble into politics “but with the NYPT, a lot of them will have a change of mind”.

Accordingly, he said: “If we don’t bring in professionals, we will continue to have people that will not do well in governance at the federal, state and local government levels.”

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim candidacy by the APC, Yakasai said: “When Tinubu and Shettima win the 2023, by that time we will keep aside religion from politics.

“If you look at it critically, it is the opponents that are jittery. We have a formidable team in Tinubu and Shettima, although they are both Muslims, and we have respect for our Christian brothers and sisters and their faith but religion should not be considered.

 

“Capacity is what is needed. The ability to deliver the programmes for the people is what we should do us on. This is why we always urge people to shun politics of religion or ethnicity and focus on capacity of the people who can deliver on good governance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Impeachment: Oyo CJ sets up panel, summons deputy governor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levied against the Deputy-Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan. The move followed Thursday’s judgment delivered by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the state High Court ruled against the embattled deputy governor who tried to stop his […]
News

Umahi has no hand in Catholic priest’s incarceration – Ebonyi govt

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that Governor Dave Umahi has no hands in the arrest and detention of a Catholic Priest in the state, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta over the protracted war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state that has claimed several lives with […]
News

SERAP drags Nigeria to ECOWAS Court, wants Broadcasting Code declared illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and twenty-four concerned Nigerians have sued the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to target, harass, sanction, and fine independent television and radio stations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica