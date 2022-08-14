Tinubu’ll separate religion from politics as president –Yakassai

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Northern Young Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT), yesterday disclosed that Nigeria needs the wisdom of the Party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While reacting to a question on the clamour by youths for a younger President, the National Coordinator, NYPT, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, told Journalists at the opening of the campaign office in Minna Niger State capital, that Tinubu has the wisdom to reshape the country.

According to him: “We need the wisdom of our elders. We need these leaders because they have the wisdom. We have to look at what Tinubu has done for the country and Lagos State.

“He is instrumental to the coming of APC in 2015; age is not a barrier in politics. President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, we know how old he is.

“With what Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done in Lagos State, we are convinced that when he becomes the President of Nigeria, he will do more than we can see the development how Lagos has turned into. This is why we are canvassing for support for Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.”

While speaking on the targeted youths, he said many professionals did not want to dabble into politics “but with the NYPT, a lot of them will have a change of mind”.

Accordingly, he said: “If we don’t bring in professionals, we will continue to have people that will not do well in governance at the federal, state and local government levels.”

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim candidacy by the APC, Yakasai said: “When Tinubu and Shettima win the 2023, by that time we will keep aside religion from politics.

“If you look at it critically, it is the opponents that are jittery. We have a formidable team in Tinubu and Shettima, although they are both Muslims, and we have respect for our Christian brothers and sisters and their faith but religion should not be considered.

“Capacity is what is needed. The ability to deliver the programmes for the people is what we should do us on. This is why we always urge people to shun politics of religion or ethnicity and focus on capacity of the people who can deliver on good governance.”

