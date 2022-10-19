News

Tinubu’ll solve North’s problems, says Arewa group

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Arewa Group, a non-profitable organisation, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will solve all the problems bedevilling the North, if elected.

 

Chairman and founder of the group, Alhaji Abdul- Majid Danbulki Commander, stated this while addressing newsmen in Kano.

 

Commander identified the problems to include poverty, unemployment, kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, which he said had been retarding the growth and development of the region.

According to him, Tinubu is the only one among all the presidential candi-dates capable of solving the problems of the region, and indeed, the rest of the country, because of his impressive records both as a former governor of Lagos State and a former Nigerian senator.

 

As the governor of Lagos State, the chairman said, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu turned around Lagos economically, socially, politically and in terms of infrastructure, making it the most developed state in the country.

 

As a Nigerian senator, Commander further said Tinubu contributed immensely to the attainment of unity, progress and development of the nation.

 

