Tinubu’ll succeed Buhari –Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works Dayo Adeyeye has said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu will win the polls. Speaking during the donation of three buildings as secretariats to Tinubu in Ore, Okitipupa and Ode Irele in the Ondo South senatorial district yesterday, Adeyeye expressed satisfaction with the way the campaign is progressing. He said: “The campaign is gaining ground every day here in the South West.

We at the SWAGA started this and we have promised that we are going to deliver 14 million votes to Asiwaju and that promise still stands and we will even surpass the number. So, we are happy with the campaign. Asiwaju is out working with other contestants. Of course, he is consulting more than all of them. So, our campaign is number one in Nigeria.” Adeyeye, who des c r ibed Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi as “a mere personal opinion,” said the APC is getting stronger and more formidable.

