Tinubu’ll succeed Buhari –Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works Dayo Adeyeye has said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu will win the polls. Speaking during the donation of three buildings as secretariats to Tinubu in Ore, Okitipupa and Ode Irele in the Ondo South senatorial district yesterday, Adeyeye expressed satisfaction with the way the campaign is progressing. He said: “The campaign is gaining ground every day here in the South West.

We at the SWAGA started this and we have promised that we are going to deliver 14 million votes to Asiwaju and that promise still stands and we will even surpass the number. So, we are happy with the campaign. Asiwaju is out working with other contestants. Of course, he is consulting more than all of them. So, our campaign is number one in Nigeria.” Adeyeye, who des c r ibed Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi as “a mere personal opinion,” said the APC is getting stronger and more formidable.

 

N’Delta leaders: Amnesty programme to end after full integration of beneficiaries

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Dixon Milland Dikio (rtd), yesterday, held a crucial meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta on the future of the programme. The stakeholders agreed that the PAP could have a terminal date after the full integration of the […]
Court clears Obaseki for PDP primaries

2,229 delegates decide gov, Imunsuagbon’s fate today A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, yesterday, gave Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, the nod to participate in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after it struck out the suit filed by Mr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. Ogbeide-Ihama, a governorship aspirant, had sued PDP National […]
MBF faults Presidency, IGP on herders’ eviction

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, expressed misgivings over what it described as interferences by the Federal Government on the internal security issues in Ondo State, following the quit notice issued by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to “criminal herders” to either vacate the state forest reserves or face the full wrath of the law.   MBF […]

