Tinubu’ll succeed Buhari in 2023, says ex-Minister

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday expressed optimism that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would gloriously emerge as president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He added that Tinubu was capable and remained the best to become the number one citizen at the next dispensation.

Adeyeye stressed that because the zone had produced the President in the past won’t debar it from clinching the presidential ticket if APC zoned it to the South. The former minister spoke in Ado Ekiti during the official launching of the South-West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform advocating for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State governor. He added that the APC leaders must respect the zoning of the Presidency to the South in 2023 as a mark of respect for the silent agreement wat inception in 2013.

Adeyeye said: “And if the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the South-West had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba from getting the APC ticket. “You could all remember that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was from Katsina State and when the ticket went back to the North in 2007, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina, they didn’t say his state had produced a President before. “What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who knows everybody. Someone who has planted and nurtured people across all the zones, someone who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria,” Adeyeye said.ithin the party

Like this: Like Loading...