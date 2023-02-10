Tinubu’ll win presidential poll by landslide –Olayisade

Prince Akintade Olayisade is the Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Ekiti State. In this interview, he speaks on the potential of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his chances in the election. ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports

So far, how would you access activities of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroot Campaign Organistaion?

We are doing well in making sure that we sell the manifesto of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to the people. As the name connotes, our job is to walk door-to-door, house to house in all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State in making sure that we campaign very well and ensure that our candidate is elected as the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. As you can see, we can say without mincing words that there are only two people contesting for the presidency – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the rest. And, if we have to judge by the campaigns, we may not have any match but campaign is a mere jargon, that’s where independent campaign councils come into play. Apart from the campaign that you see, where people gather, we still go from door-to-door.

Many people have opined that the presidential race is a four-horse race, do you agree with that?

Yes! We have Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar but we have to go by their antecedents. We should first ask what they have done to benefit mankind. Tinubu is a beacon of light and hope, whose political blueprint as regards the Nigerian situation has been tested and proven. He did it in Lagos State, when he came in as the governor of Lagos State in 1999, he met a mess, he met a state that was nothing to write home about but he turned Lagos around. Today, Lagos is the 5th largest economy in Africa. Recently, the President was in Lagos to commission projects. In the last 40 years, there has never been a seaport in Nigeria commissioned even by the Federal Government, but Lagos State has been able to do that under Tinubu’s watch and leadership because when he came on board in 1999, he gathered 16 people called G-16, who sat down to draw a blueprint on how Lagos State would look like in 25 years. If you recall President Muhammadu Buhari thanked Tinubu for putting outing the blueprint on paper but appreciated Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu for actualizing it.

Some have said that they will not vote for the APC because of the current economic hardship in the country; what would say to such people?

To be sincere with ourselves, things are not going fine but if you look at it critically, there is no doubt that President Buhari has tried a lot when it comes to infrastructure development. He has also tried in fighting insecurity, it has subsided, but we still need to get it right. It is now better than what it was when he came on board. When he came on board, we had about 11 local government areas under Boko Haram control.

Today, there is no single town or village in Nigeria that under the control of the insurgents. We are going to achieve more success although some people who are close to the government, and who call themselves cabal are hellbent on making sure that Nigeria is in crisis due to pecuniary gains. Can you use that to judge Asiwaju Tinubu? Of course not, because he is not in government.

There is a difference between government and the party but there is no way we can run away from the fact that we are in crisis in Nigeria because the crisis does not know any party. We are all suffering as a result of crisis but the point is that I am afraid that if care is not taken, the issue of shortage of fuel and currency swap will overwhelm what President has done right. There is no government in Nigeria that has done more than Buhari’s government in terms of Infrastructure but it is time for him to be awake because of the kind of people that surround him. As Tinubu said recently, nobody can doubt the loyalty of Buhari to the party and his passion for development of Nigeria but there are some ants that surround him which he must caution and if he does not, the ants will move to the underwear and that could make a General off his pants.

Don’t you think that APC is going into the elections divided house because of the ants you made reference to?

APC is not divided. As you can see, APC is different from PDP but that doesn’t mean that if anything is wrong, we cannot point it out. You can never see anywhere Tinubu has condemned Buhari but there are some reactionary elements within, who are causing problems, calling themselves cabal. Those are the people we should caution. Nigeria is not about religion, it’s not about ethnicity, it’s not about party. Ee are in crisis, we have all the things that we need to have to develop as a nation. Talking of Bitumen in Agbagun in Ondo State, it is second largest in the whole world. If we are talking of iron and oil, we have them. If you read Tinubu’s blueprint, he is talking about gas, laying of a pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco and Europe. He is not afraid to compete with Russia. You see, Russia is the country that is supplying gas to Europe and that is why the Russia/ Ukraine war cannot end quickly because no country wants to stand up against Russia because of fear of having its gas being cut off.

Why do you think that members of the presidency cabal are against Tinubu?

What happened is that they don’t want Tinubu; that’s certain. They know the stuff that Tinubu is made, they don’t want development for Nigeria. They are being propelled by tribal sentiment but the way we are now is not about religion, it’s not about ethnicity, it doesn’t matter where you come from, anybody that can develop Nigeria is what we need. Nigeria is the only country in the world that produces oil but still imports petroleum products, thanks to Dangote who is building a refinery. Those are the things everyone knew that informed their opposition to Tinubu and why they didn’t want him to emerge during the primary election but thanks to Buhari who aensured a level playing ground. But despite Tinubu’s emergence, these people are hell-bent on frustrating him. Imagine a country, where the person in charge of the currency, the governor of the Central Bank, has turned himself to a politician. That’s where I can blame Buhari. As the head of state, the day Godwin Emefiele signified that he wanted to be a politician is the day Buhari should have sent him parking. You are in charge of our monetary policy but you branded several hundreds of vehicles and made your intention known that you want to become the president of Nigeria, yet the President still left you there to function. It’s uncalled for, it’s wrong, it’s an aberration that has to be condemned. For Nigeria to move forward, Emefiele must go.

Don’t you see activities of the so-called cabal as a threat to APC’s chances of winning the presidential election?

Of course, it is a threat but people are now smarter than before. People know that Tinubu is a democrat to the core, he worked assiduously in installing Buhari but, he has never participated in any way in governance as far as APC is concerned. He was in government last in 2007, the idea that they are propounding now is not of APC, it is more of personal agenda, it’s not in APC manifesto that there should be crisis of petrol, it’s not in APC manifesto that naira must be changed. If it has been done more than two years ago, people would have gotten used to it, things would be moving quite fine.

A lot of countries are changing their currencies seamlessly and people do not even realize it but they are suffering Nigerians. A lot of people cannot have access to their money. Yes, President Buhari has repeatedly said that he doesn’t want money to be an issue in electioneering, it’s okay but in any clime, there is no way that money will not be an issue.

So, money plays a role but we are not saying that money should be used to buy votes. I don’t support vote buying but there are a lot of things that we used money for during electioneering. So, people should be able to see Tinubu beyond party. It’s not about party anymore; it’s about how to move Nigeria forward. Who can do it? Who has done it before? Who can move Nigeria forward? If we are talking of Atiku, they have been there 16 years and we knew what happened in the country, we will not go backward, we have to go forward. If we go by the antecedents of all those who are contesting, we will know that Tinubu stands out when it comes to development and that’s why I strongly know that interacting with people will be able to separate government from APC and from the candidate of APC.

What gives you the confidence that Tinubu will win?

He’s going to win landslide, not only that, in the whole of South-West, he will not lose any state. In the South-East, there is no state that Tinubu will not get 25 per cent. He will get 25 per cent in all the states in Nigeria. I am not saying he will win all; he will win in all the states of the South-East and a minimum of two states in the South-South and South-East. He is going to win in Ebonyi and Imo. In the South-South, he is going to win Bayelsa, Cross River and hopefully Rivers states.

How many states is he going to win in the North?

I cannot go into that now but he is going to win. Let me tell you something about the North, there are five states in the North that will determine the election and they are Sokoto, Katsina, Borno, Kano and Kaduna. He is going to win in four; the only state that is 50/50 is Sokoto. Whoever can win three or four of those states, wins the North. The so-called cabal is only trying to help Atiku but he is like an old cloth that cannot be packed with today’s cloth. If you do, it’s going to tear.

