Tinubu’s administration’ll prioritise youths – Israel

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has reaffirmed the resolve of the Presidentelect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to create more opportunities for youths to serve in his administration. Israel stated this at his Progressives National Youth Wing Party and 2023 Election Thank You Dinner in Lagos.

Israel said Tinubu remains a trailblazer, while urging Nigerians to be optimistic and believe the Presidentelect’s ability to turn the fortunes of the country around. He assured the people that the administration of Tinubu will carry young people along and will give them an opportunity to serve their father land. “He is going to include youth participation and inclusion in his government and we have a lot of young, bright Nigerians, who are ready, committed and willing to serve to make Nigeria great again. “We want a Nigeria that works, we want a Nigeria with a quality education system and we want a Nigeria witheconomicprosperity,” he said, urging Nigerians not to despair, addingthatwithinthe space of six months after his inaugurationasPresident, the administration would bring good tidings for the country.”

