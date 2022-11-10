News

Tinubu’s alleged forfeiture establishes connection with drug cartel – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the alleged forfeiture of $460,000 by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the authorities of the United States of America establishes a connection to drug money.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigeria could not afford to allow an individual with the link to a drug cartel as president.

“We insist that the mention of Asiwaju Tinubu’s name in a crime bordering on drugs and consequent upon which some monies were forfeited, raises a moral question and issues of serious security threat,” he said.

Ologbondiyan wondered how Nigeria could cope with a president “who will be consistently harassed, intimidated and blackmailed by a drug cartel.

“We ask what business was Asiwaju Tinubu running that such a whopping sum of $460,000 would be deducted as tax from his account?

“It is easily deductible that the $460,000 removed from the account represented the illicit fund that accrued from the drug deal.

“That accounts for the reason why no other sum was removed from the account contrary to the argument from Tinubu’s minders that the amount represented a tax.”

 

Our Reporters

