Tinubu’s attack on Buhari official position of his campaign – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said his verbal assaults on President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, was the official position of campaign organisation. Atiku in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation Kola Ologbondiyan noted that Tinubu has come to the conclusion that he does not enjoy the support of President Buhari, hence his outburst. According to the statement, “having realised that his campaign is now falling apart with its leaders leaving in droves given his manifest rejection by Nigerians, Asiwaju Tinubu now seeks to blackmail the president and incite his followers to violence, with the view of truncating the electoral process and blaming it on President Buhari.”
