News

Tinubu’s attack on Buhari official position of his campaign – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said his verbal assaults on President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, was the official position of campaign organisation. Atiku in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation Kola Ologbondiyan noted that Tinubu has come to the conclusion that he does not enjoy the support of President Buhari, hence his outburst. According to the statement, “having realised that his campaign is now falling apart with its leaders leaving in droves given his manifest rejection by Nigerians, Asiwaju Tinubu now seeks to blackmail the president and incite his followers to violence, with the view of truncating the electoral process and blaming it on President Buhari.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

$.2m Rejection: Commission grants police officer special promotion to ACP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…as IGP orders posting of CPs to 8 states, formations ahead 2023 The Police Service Commission (PSC) has granted special promotion to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Daniel Amah, for rejecting $200, 000 bribe offer by a robbery suspect in Kano State. Consequently, CSP Amah has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of […]
News

FBI arraigns Nigerian in US over COVID-19 fraud

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), has arraigned a Nigerian man, Olusola Ojo, 42, over fraud related to COVID- 19 small-business loans. New Telegraph gathered that Ojo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2022. Consequently, Ojo was found guilty following a four-day trial in Tulsa federal court of two counts of bank fraud […]
News

Kwara picks Gen Bello, ex-DSS director, for security roles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has named retired Brigadier-General Saliu Tunde Bello, one-time Colonel General Staff for the Nigerian contingent in the Liberia and former military Governor, as his Special Adviser on Security. The governor also appointed Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security. The assemblage of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica