Tinubu’s attack on Buhari official position of his campaign – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said his verbal assaults on President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, was the official position of the campaign organisation.

Atiku, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Tinubu has come to the conclusion that he does not enjoy the support of the President, hence his outburst.

According to the statement: “Having realised that his campaign is now falling apart with its leaders leaving in droves given his manifest rejection by Nigerians, Asiwaju Tinubu now seeks to blackmail the president and incite his followers to violence, with the view of truncating the electoral process and blaming it on President Buhari.

“This further explains why Asiwaju Tinubu had set up the dangerous militia group, code-named the Jagaban Army, which is reportedly being trained and equipped to unleash violence on Nigerians and truncate the electoral process, having realised that there is no way he can win in a free, fair and credible election.”

PDP campaign reminded Tinubu that he is part of President Buhari’s failure in spite of the fact that he “is behind the corruption ridden policies of the APC government that have brought untold hardships on Nigerians in the last seven and half years”.

