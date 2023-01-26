Politics

Tinubu’s attack on Buhari official position of his campaign – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said his verbal assaults on President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, was the official position of the campaign organisation.

Atiku, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Tinubu has come to the conclusion that he does not enjoy the support of the President, hence his outburst.

According to the statement: “Having realised that his campaign is now falling apart with its leaders leaving in droves given his manifest rejection by Nigerians, Asiwaju Tinubu now seeks to blackmail the president and incite his followers to violence, with the view of truncating the electoral process and blaming it on President Buhari.

“This further explains why Asiwaju Tinubu had set up the dangerous militia group, code-named the Jagaban Army, which is reportedly being trained and equipped to unleash violence on Nigerians and truncate the electoral process, having realised that there is no way he can win in a free, fair and credible election.”

PDP campaign reminded Tinubu that he is part of President Buhari’s failure in spite of the fact that he “is behind the corruption ridden policies of the APC government that have brought untold hardships on Nigerians in the last seven and half years”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Water Resources Bill: Reps stoke conflict

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Controversy, North/South rivalry trail Water Resources Bill   Two years after the contentious Natural Water Resources Bill was dropped by the Eight National Assembly, the House of Representatives is on the verge of getting it passed into law on the grounds that it will solve the problems affecting the water resources sector but the move […]
Politics

Ondo: Ex-SSG makes U-turn, declares support for Akeredolu’s reelection bid

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde has made a volte face and declared his support for the reelection of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The development was coming two months after the ex-SSG resigned his position from Akeredolu’s cabinet. It would be […]

Olubadan designate
Politics

Olubadan lauds INEC over extension of PVC collection

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) by eligible Nigerians by one week was on Friday lauded by the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II. Oba Balogun, who asked Nigerians yet to collect their cards to take the advantage, gave the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica