Tinubu’s best option now, we’ll back him for supporting Buhari –S’West Arewa

Alhaji Sa’adu Yusuf Dandare Umar is the chairman, Arewa community in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. He was recently elected the chairman of the Arewa community in the South West. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the relationship between his members and their host communities. He also talked about why the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best for the country. Excerpts…

As a leader of the Arewa group in the South West and in Lagos, how would you rate the relationship between the Arewa speaking people and their host community in Lagos State and in the South West?

This relationship didn’t start from us, it started from our forefathers. I can tell you categorically that the relationship between Arewa and our hosts has been a cordial one for decades. Last week I witnessed the festival at Kosoko, where I saw some other historic events between our host communities and our forefathers. To tell you, our people have been living here for decades. There are certain people I know speaking Hausa in Lagos, they have history here, or their own forefathers’ who were chiefs have houses at the centre of Isale Eko.

If you are to say, in what area do you want improvement in terms of the relationship?

The only thing we are trying to let them adjust for us is the quota of employment. I think that’s the only area. Because anywhere you can see a Yoruba man’s house, you can see a Hausa man’s house. To tell you we have a good relationship with them. Not like other places such as the South East and South-South where you can’t see a Hausa men building their homes. The Yorubas are still accommodating us in their townships. Any time we carry our matter to their leaders, they will quickly handle and address them.

And the same thing applies in all South West states?

Yes. The situation remains the same.

What about the area of opportunities for your people, in terms of employment, education, trade, and some other things?

In the area of employment, we can’t accuse any leader because there is nobody who has come forward to say that he was denied employment when applying for jobs. Unless someone brings his complaint and says I applied, but because of my tribe I wasn’t given the job, then we can say something. But honestly speaking I can’t accuse anybody of that. Because I have never heard any Arewa man tell me that, ‘I went to apply for a job, but I reached there and they said no because I am Hausa they did not give me’. I have never heard that. I have never witnessed that.

What about in the area of trade?

In the area of trade, that one is excellent.

What about in politics?

In politics, we are together. That is why we are showing them that we are together. Because when it comes to politics, Arewa is playing one hundred percent role in Lagos. Even though in times past when we had division of leadership, our people would not move to another party.

You were recently elected to oversee Arewa communities in APC in the South West. Could you tell us the background of this?

In 2007, I was among the party in the ACN. In 2011, I was appointed organising secretary of the Arewa Group in the party. In 2015 I was appointed vice chairman (Lagos) west, Arewa community ACN. When the merger came, I was still the vice chairman. After that, our former chairman decided to step aside, and the people appointed me to his position.

And you believe you are doing enough to galvanise them to participate at the forthcoming General Elections?

We have already done that because I can tell you categorically, I have toured all 20 local governments of Lagos State and the local council development areas to sensitise our people. Some are here, they don’t know who Asiwaju is but we, who are very close to the party, know who he is and we are preaching his gospel to our people.

I have been to Epe, and people told me they have never seen a Hausa leader visit them in the past for campaigns that they should vote for somebody and that I am the first person to do that. A 75-year-old said he had been in Epe for 40 years. But our people there said our coming will make them surely vote for our party because they said that was the first time our people in Epe are being carried along.

Apart from the fact that you are a staunch member of APC, could you tell us why you believe that Asiwaju will be the best president for the country?

Let me ask you one question. If you have any candidate who you think is ahead of Asiwaju, let us know who the person is. What is his name, and what has he done in the past? What were his achievements before now?

So you believe that, by any standard, Asiwaju merits it?

Yes, one hundred percent.

And you believe that the Arewa community in Lagos will cast their lot with him at the poll?

Not only in Lagos. Let me tell you something about the Arewa man. The Arewa man, if he doesn’t want you he will tell you from day one. Once the Arewa man tells you no, just go. If you try to pursue him you will be deceiving yourself. If he tells you yes, come in then you have his endorsement. That’s the Arewa man for you. We know there are some bad elements who can tell you yes, and later they will say no. But 99 percent, if they tell you yes, it is their yes. No amount of intimidation, nobody can come to their back and hold t h e m and say, ‘leave this one’.

So you believe that compared to Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Tinubu stands tall?

You see, what I can tell you categorically is, this Asiwaju and Shettima ticket, as a Northerner, I’m telling you we are doing it as compensation for Asiwaju. If I have the crowd behind me and I tried something three good times, and I didn’t succeed. If I merge with you and because I tried three times and I didn’t succeed, but when we tried a merger I succeeded the fourth time. No matter what, I must commend and respect you and say yes, this one tried for me.

Is that the thinking in the North, that this is time to reward Tinubu?

From 1999 when we started politics, tell me, how many presidential candidates in Nigeria had supporters the way Asiwaju has supporters for this coming election? I’m asking you this question. I can tell you categorically now that Asiwaju has more than 5, 000 support groups in Nigeria. Not 500. I’m talking about 5, 000 support groups campaigning for him.

Apart from the fact you said it’s time to compensate Asiwaju, what are the other factors that you believe are working for him?

I am part of the factors because this place where you met me, I’m getting people to vote Asiwaju. That’s what I am doing now.

Are you satisfied with the buildup to the forthcoming General Elections, particularly what INEC is doing?

As somebody who is a political gladiator, let me tell you something: the matter of INEC is very simple. INEC is a body conducting the election. If they conduct their election well it would be to the benefit of all Nigerians. It’s the people who are going to determine who is going to be their president. From day one, if you look at before Asiwaju even declared, I started my own agitation for him to contest even before he declared. I can give you the proof. Some people were even asking, ‘okay what if Asiwaju says he will not contest again?’ I said, if he decides not to contest, Inshallah the person coming to takeover from him must have a say from him. I told my people. I have the evidence.

What are the important issues that you will advise him to address as the president of the country?

The same methods that he applied in Lagos that saw the growth of the state and I’m sure he’s going to apply the same method, or even do more than that, in Nigeria. If he applies the same method I’m telling you, categorically, the common man in the village will know that yes that a government is in place to cater to their needs.

So finally, what is your hope about Asiwaju’s presidency?

Me, I have hope for the youth, I have hope for the common man, and I have hope for better economy and better security if Asiwaju becomes president. I can tell you categorically. Inshallah! If God’s spares our lives till that time, we will see.

