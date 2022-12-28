News

Tinubu’s campaign committee inaugurated in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Media and Publicity Committee in Oyo State was yesterday formally inaugurated with a charge to members go all out to market the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in all the 33 local government areas and 351 wards in the state. Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who chairs the committee, performed the inauguration in Ibadan on behalf of the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

In his inaugural speech at the occasion, Olaosebikan, a former chief press secretary (CPS) to late Governor Lam Adesina, said members of the committee were appointed based on their professional competence after being duly screened by the media directorate headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “This committee was set up as the state branch of the directorate for efficient and effective dissemination of information and programmes of the directorate to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State. “Your choice as members of this all-important committee was done purely based on your professional competence, loyalty and commitment to the party and sincere interest in the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “You were individually screened, both here in Oyo State and at the directorate headquarters in Abuja, for suitability and competence before

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Asaba Airport gets ILS, AGLS, targets international flights

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The budding Asaba Airport has upgraded its services and targeting international flight operations with the successful verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport. The airport was downgraded to a Category 3 facility by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in February 2015. The governor assumed office and embarked on massive rehabilitation of […]
News

Anambra guber: INEC to checkmate over-voting through BVAS

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Ahead of the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no over voting during the exercise. Similarly, the electoral umpire noted that the attendant problems of the network for the online transmission of Form EC8A (Result Sheets) online had been resolved […]
News Top Stories

Gov, 9 aides test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for COVID- 19. Besides Ortom, nine of the governor’s aides have contracted the virus. The governor’s status came barely a week after some of his close aides, including his Aide De Camp (ADC), Chief Detail (CD) and personal physician also have been infected with the virus. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica