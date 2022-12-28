Tinubu’s campaign committee inaugurated in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Media and Publicity Committee in Oyo State was yesterday formally inaugurated with a charge to members go all out to market the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in all the 33 local government areas and 351 wards in the state. Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who chairs the committee, performed the inauguration in Ibadan on behalf of the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

In his inaugural speech at the occasion, Olaosebikan, a former chief press secretary (CPS) to late Governor Lam Adesina, said members of the committee were appointed based on their professional competence after being duly screened by the media directorate headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “This committee was set up as the state branch of the directorate for efficient and effective dissemination of information and programmes of the directorate to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State. “Your choice as members of this all-important committee was done purely based on your professional competence, loyalty and commitment to the party and sincere interest in the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “You were individually screened, both here in Oyo State and at the directorate headquarters in Abuja, for suitability and competence before

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...